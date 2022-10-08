ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

The Wolfpack Beats The Patriots 28 – 6

In a game that was billed to be the Waccamaw Conference game of the year, we saw a lopsided score but very similar stats. Whiteville defeated Pender 28-6 on a beautiful Friday night with cooler temperatures and a football atmosphere. Whiteville struck first in the 1st quarter when quarterback Luke...
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: Outlook for Bladen Teams As State Playoffs Near

The N.C. High School Athletic Association fall playoffs are drawing near. Volleyball playoffs begin Oct. 22, boys’ soccer on Oct. 31 and football on Nov. 4. How are Bladen County teams set for postseason? The East Bladen volleyball team will make it. Some of the other teams could, but it will be determined over the next couple of weeks.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, NC
City
Bladenboro, NC
Fairmont, NC
Sports
Bladenboro, NC
Sports
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 10

It’s Monday … October 10, 2022 … Moving along at a rapid pace this year…. Checking NFL results … well at least one game … Panthers lost … again … this time to 49ers … final score 37 – 15. Panthers now 1-4-0 … chatter begins about how long before coaching change … Next game is Sunday, October 16 … at LA Rams…
BLADENBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Lewis
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Monday

Here are three things to know for Monday, Oct. 10:. 1. Young Adult Book Club: Today, 5 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Fall Fest: Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Elizabethtown Primary. Games, concessions, bounce houses and more. 3. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Saturday,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw

More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Pass#American Football#Knights#Tornado
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
WECT

Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC

ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
CHADBOURN, NC
The Robesonian

Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff

Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy