Garrett Melvin Helping On East Bladen Sideline While Weighing Soccer Options
Garrett Melvin knew how to put the soccer ball into the back of the opponents net during his playing days at East Bladen. Nowadays, the 2021 Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year is on the Eagles sideline as an assistant coach while trying to get back on the pitch at the collegiate level.
The Wolfpack Beats The Patriots 28 – 6
In a game that was billed to be the Waccamaw Conference game of the year, we saw a lopsided score but very similar stats. Whiteville defeated Pender 28-6 on a beautiful Friday night with cooler temperatures and a football atmosphere. Whiteville struck first in the 1st quarter when quarterback Luke...
Couch Potato: Outlook for Bladen Teams As State Playoffs Near
The N.C. High School Athletic Association fall playoffs are drawing near. Volleyball playoffs begin Oct. 22, boys’ soccer on Oct. 31 and football on Nov. 4. How are Bladen County teams set for postseason? The East Bladen volleyball team will make it. Some of the other teams could, but it will be determined over the next couple of weeks.
Pinecrest downs No. 15 Lee County, takes pole position for conference title
The Pinecrest Patriots upset the No. 15 Lee County Yellow Jackets in convincing fashion by a 40-23 score on the road on Friday night. With the win, the Patriots took a massive step toward their first football conference championship in program history. Jaylin Morgan scored on the ground to put...
Green, North Brunswick top previously unbeaten No. 10 Hoggard, 6-0
Leland, N.C. — With points at a premium, North Brunswick earned a memorable 6-0 home win over previously unbeaten No. 10 Hoggard behind a shutout performance by its defense and a 57-yard touchdown run by Tarron Green. Green, North Brunswick’s quarterback, provided the game’s only points with his big...
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 10
It’s Monday … October 10, 2022 … Moving along at a rapid pace this year…. Checking NFL results … well at least one game … Panthers lost … again … this time to 49ers … final score 37 – 15. Panthers now 1-4-0 … chatter begins about how long before coaching change … Next game is Sunday, October 16 … at LA Rams…
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
3 Things To Know For Monday
Here are three things to know for Monday, Oct. 10:. 1. Young Adult Book Club: Today, 5 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Fall Fest: Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Elizabethtown Primary. Games, concessions, bounce houses and more. 3. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Saturday,...
Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw
More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, at 71st High School, around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. Authorities believe the shooting was not a random...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
