techunwrapped.com
About 50 startups attend the BNEW Startup Innovation Hub, in Barcelona
The BNEW Startup Innovation Hub closes its doors today with the participation of more than 50 startups. The event is part of the third edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW). According to their professional activity, the startups have participated in the following verticals: digital industry, real estate, mobility,...
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
Business Insider
I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before launching my side hustle. I'm debt-free now and booked $68,000 in revenue last year with these 3 entrepreneurial strategies.
Aneri Desai started her career-coaching business as a side job before taking it full-time this year. She aimed to pay off hundreds of thousands in debt while helping immigrant women find jobs. Here's her advice on building a business while in debt, including how to invest your time. When Aneri...
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
The Great Resignation Has Drawn Millennials to Franchising. Here's Why We Must Transform the Business Model.
As The Great Resignation continues to transform the professional landscape, the franchise industry must be ready to receive and grow a new and diverse demographic of leadership.
consumergoods.com
Adore Me Ramps Up Creative Projects By Leaning on AI Writing
Adore Me, the women’s intimate apparel brand, is turning 10 years old this year. In that time, the company has reflected heavily on its values, its core needs, and its efficiency. One of the challenges it has solved in that time relates to copy, and now the brand has seen significant results by leveraging artificial intelligence.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Summarizes Reviews for Restaurants/ Businesses to Save Time for Consumers
Businesses would benefit from considering AI from the perspective of business capabilities rather than technologies. AI can generally assist three crucial business requirements: automating company activities, learning from data analysis, and interacting with clients and staff. Healthcare and finance are being actively changed by AI every day. However, the food service sector is still a baby regarding AI. The food service industry contributed 2.1 percent to the US GDP in 2016. Although that may not seem like much, restaurants are the second largest employer in the United States, and customers come into contact with them almost daily.
getnews.info
Web Entrepreneur Antony May Shares How He Helps Businesses Make It on Web3
It’s a never-ending game of catch-up with the dynamic worldwide web. The first version, Web1, introduced emails and static websites made of HTML codes. After that came Web 2.0, with its interactive features such as animations, sounds, videos, social media widgets, and more than just coding knowledge to make them work properly. However, the increased accessibility Web2 offers comes with drawbacks in the form of intrusive algorithms. It doesn’t matter if it’s through your emails or web browsing history. The information can be accessed and used against you.
csp.org.uk
Principles of practice-based learning - Launch webinar
The CSP and RCOT are jointly hosting a free webinar on Thursday 20 October 2022 at 11am–12.15pm to launch our Principles of practice-based learning. Developed together, the principles support the continued development of placement learning opportunities across our professions. Designed for everyone, they provide a framework to support all those involved in the consideration of new practice-based learning opportunities and enhancement of established offers.
