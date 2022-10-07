Read full article on original website
Related
BRB- Carrie: The Musical brings buckets of fear to Dakota Stage
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Why go into the closet when you can go down to the Dakota Stage this weekend, for an unusual spin on a horror classic? Originally published by horror icon Stephen King in 1974, Carrie — about a young girl who awakens tremendous power to punish those who pushed her too far […]
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather
For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
KFYR-TV
Soup Café sees increase due to inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first killing frost of the season approaches this week, it’s also a reminder of North Dakota winters around the corner. As the temperatures drop there’s a rise in need for homeless shelter beds and a hot meal. Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café has...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have announced they will “press pause for 2023.″. The Bismarck Bucks, members of the Indoor Football League (IFL), announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season. The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bhsnews.org
2022 Bismarck Food Truck Festival
The Bismarck Food Truck Festival was hosted once again this past September. Food trucks from across the midwest collaborated outside of Municipal Ballpark to share their plates to residents. 701 Food Trucks hosts the event in Bismarck and more locations throughout the state. They are the producers of the first...
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
It's like something out of the Stephen King movie "It." A listener of mine who farms out by Menoken, North Dakota told me about something disturbing. Somebody or something has been seen near the town dressed as the very scary clown from the movie "It." This isn't exactly something brand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
Nikki Entzel Trial: A Timeline of Events
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The trial of Nikki Entzel has concluded, and Entzel has been found guilty on all charges as part of a conspiracy to commit murder and arson. With assistance from her lover Earl Howard, Entzel was stated to be responsible for killing her husband Chad. In Unraveling exactly what happened regarding the […]
In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
Medical Center suffers computer network problem
They're not saying exactly what caused the issue, but that they have IT teams taking some of the systems offline, which is impacting some facilities around Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
ND State Penitentiary sergeant charged with terrorizing and wielding a knife at Bismarck bar
Cianni then got into her vehicle and left the scene.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Police say Hannah Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after they say she stole from the store in March 2021. Schreiber pleaded guilty...
Bismarck man shot, killed in apartment parking lot Tuesday night
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. Bismarck police says they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers found 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a car, dead […]
Comments / 0