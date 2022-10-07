ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future

Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters. “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” Johansson said (via Yahoo). “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think...
