msn.com
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
msn.com
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
msn.com
Sean Penn’s Mom Eileen Ryan Dead At 94: 5 Things To Know About ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star
Sean Penn’s mom Eileen Ryan was an iconic stage and screen actress. Here’s what you need to know about the woman frequently seen on ‘Little House On The Prairie’ and many other shows. Eileen Ryan was an accomplished actress of both stage and television. She was...
Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over
Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters. “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” Johansson said (via Yahoo). “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think...
11 Times Major TV And Movie Productions Altered Their Plots To Save Some Cash
A whole new set? In this economy?!
