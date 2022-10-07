ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to go to Liverpool for Eurovision? An Airbnb will cost you thousands of pounds

Eurovision is coming to Liverpool next year, and rather predictably, prices for hotels and Airbnbs are astronomical right now. Booking.com said that 99 percent of hotels were fully booked on May 13, the night of the final. Meanwhile, The Guardian said that an Airbnb host was quoting a whopping £15,000 for the night, going up to £17,600 with cleaning services included. The listing is not currently showing as available on the site for those dates.
How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025

It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
Celebrating Meštrović 60 years on

Croatia’s most acclaimed sculptor, Ivan Meštrović, died in 1962 in South Bend, Indiana, where he had been Professor of Sculpture. A decade before, he had bestowed to the people of Croatia his family house and atelier in Zagreb, his family villa in Split and nearby art complex, and many of his works. We look at what you can see today, his other famous sculptures around Croatia – and in America, where Meštrović lived for 15 years.
Montreal's best neighbourhood ranked 5th coolest in the world

The news is out: Verdun may be home to the world’s coolest street, but it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Mile End continues its reign as Montreal’s coolest neighbourhood. This year’s Time Out Index saw 20,000 city-dwellers around the world give us the...
14 brrrilliant winter getaways in the UK

Reindeer, Rick Stein and the aurora borealis: here are the best winter getaways in the UK. Buckle up, folks: winter is around the corner. That means different things to different people, but to the eternally optimistic folks here at Time Out, it means rosy cheeks, romantic walks and zip-lining through massive caves in North Wales. We never claimed to be normal.
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World

Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
Zagreb’s boom at noon, the Grič Cannon

If you’re in central Zagreb and hear a loud boom echoing through the city, check your watch, and if it’s midday you have nothing to worry about – it’s only the Grič Cannon. Located in Zagreb’s historic Upper Town, a few steps from the upper funicular station, stands the distinctively white Lotrščak Tower. Peaking out of a window to the south, on its fourth floor, is the cannon which has been fired regularly at noon for nearly 150 years.
There’s a huge Black History Month art trail across London

If you’ve been meandering around the City of London or Hackney recently, you may have noticed some huge, spectacular globes dotted around the streets. The artworks are part of a new nationwide art trial organised by education charity The World Reimagined to encourage learning during Black History Month. The...
