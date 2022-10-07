Eurovision is coming to Liverpool next year, and rather predictably, prices for hotels and Airbnbs are astronomical right now. Booking.com said that 99 percent of hotels were fully booked on May 13, the night of the final. Meanwhile, The Guardian said that an Airbnb host was quoting a whopping £15,000 for the night, going up to £17,600 with cleaning services included. The listing is not currently showing as available on the site for those dates.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO