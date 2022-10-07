Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City
The things to do alone in New York City are great if you're by yourself. Solo travel in New York City is very fun because of that!
foodgressing.com
Halloween in NYC 2022: Parade, Activities, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Halloween in NYC 2022 including the annual Halloween Parade in NYC and more events and things to do. New York’s 49th Annual Village Halloween Parade in NYC. Kicking off this list of Halloween in NYC 2022 is the must anticipated New York’s 49th Annual...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
cohaitungchi.com
18 Best Things to Do in NYC in the Winter
New York City is definitely my favorite city in the world. I love the energy, the culture, the food, the scenery, and the people. The weather in the winter, not so much.
fox5ny.com
Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
NY1
Organizer discusses Monday's Columbus Day Parade
The Columbus Day Parade returns to the city Monday, celebrating Italian American culture and achievement. The parade route marches up Fifth Avenue from 47th to 72nd Streets in Manhattan. The Columbus Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit with a goal of fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement in the...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Local filmmaker’s work has special showing at treasured Bay Ridge theater
BAY RIDGE — Brooklyn history and American history converged on Wednesday as Bay Ridge’s storied Alpine Cinema hosted a special showing of “Union,” a Civil War film which local resident Whitney Hamilton both directed and starred in. The film, a 20-year labor of love for Hamilton,...
Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some city parks
NEW YORK -- A turf war is pitting some New York City parents against some players of pickleball.The game so popular, it dominates the real estate at Passannante Ballfield in the West Village.Some are just now getting introduced to pickleball -- "a mini-tennis game with paddles" is one player's description -- while others blast it as a pastime taking over too much city park land."I can see the court playing from my apartment window," one woman said. "I actually rollerblade, and I'm not able to access this court."Pickleball enthusiast David Kass says the vast majority of players are cooperative and...
techaiapp.com
7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall
The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
WNYC
Weekend Arts Planner: MoMA celebrates a pioneering art space and the New York Philharmonic comes home
Some of New York City's venerable arts institutions are in the spotlight this week, with a new exhibition opening at the Museum of Modern Art and the New York Philharmonic moving back to its newly rebuilt performing space at Lincoln Center. Speaking with Weekend Edition host David Furst, WNYC's Culture and Arts Editor Steve Smith brings us his latest arts picks.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
fox5ny.com
NYC Columbus Day Parade 2022
NEW YORK - Thousands of people are expected to gather in Manhattan on Monday to mark New York City's 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade. The nation's largest celebration of Italian Heritage will feature marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups walking along the parade's route, running from 44th Street to 72nd Street.
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
New York City officials said that a man jumped from The Row hotel in Times Square and was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers on Friday morning
13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – The post 13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train appeared...
Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York
You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
Commercial Observer
Salvation Army Sells Brooklyn Rehabilitation Center for $43M
The Salvation Army made a pretty penny with a $42.6 million sale of its shuttered addiction rehabilitation center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The charity sold the 13-story center for men experiencing homelessness or suffering from addiction at 62 Hanson Place and the adjacent empty lot at 68 Hanson Place to Slate Property Group, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal closed Sept. 30, according to property records made public Friday.
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
