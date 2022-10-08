ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
NME

Dermot Kennedy shares new single ‘Innocence and Sadness’ and announces 2023 UK tour dates

As well as treating fans to a new single, Dermot Kennedy has also announced the dates for his 2023 UK and European tour. ‘Innocence and Sadness’ is a powerful, piano-led offering that will feature on his second studio album, ‘Sonder’ – due for release on November 4. The release of the track has also been accompanied by an acoustic performance shot live from Mission Sound Studios in Brooklyn, New York.
withguitars.com

Courtney Marie Andrews Releases New Album Today: “Loose Future”

“She’s beautiful. I love her so much.. Reminds me of early Joni Mitchell.” – ELTON JOHN. “On the other side of heartbreak a songwriter finds her richest work” – 4/5 MOJO. “As artistic futures go, Andrews’ looks cast-iron secure” – 8/10 UNCUT.
