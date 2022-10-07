Read full article on original website
FFX: Week 8 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Bakersfield Christian and Ridgeview had impressive victories last week cementing themselves as contenders for league championships. This week BCHS and Ridgeview play one another in the game of the week. It is early, but the fate of the league may hang in the balance. The Wolf Pack are coming […]
Bakersfield, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The Highland High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Speedway hosts second night of 36th annual Bud Nationals
It wasn’t a clean sweep for Bakersfield’s Ethan Dotson. But it was close. Dotson, who is now living in North Carolina and spent the summer racing Modifieds back East, put on a dominating performance Friday and Saturday during the Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project
The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.
Body exhumed from Arizona desert in California homicide
A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.
Tehechapi News
Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022
Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968. She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren....
A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season
The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.
Bakersfield Channel
Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast
We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
ASI announces nominees for Director of Community Outreach and Justice position
The Associated Students Inc. announced new nominees for the Director of Community Outreach and a Judicial Council position during their meeting on Sept. 7. . Alejandro Martinez, a business administration major and sophomore at California State University, Bakersfield, is running for Director of Community Outreach. According to Martinez, he ran for this position to become more involved in the student government. He explained that he would be a great candidate due to his good social skills and his ability to connect and relate to other students on campus.
Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
Pet of the Week: Dixie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield Now
Surveillance video captures crash involving Hall ambulance in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A crash between a white car and a Hall ambulance at a busy intersection left some injured in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning. According to a Hall spokesperson, the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens when it was involved in a crash.
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
BPD searching for at-risk teen, 15
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15. The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield. Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall […]
Lanes closed due to car fire on Highway 58 open
Update: As of 12:23 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes had opened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ford F-350 caught fire on Highway 58 Friday afternoon causing traffic delays. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed. Avoid the area if possible. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the truck caught fire on the shoulder […]
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
ROBERT PRICE: Dylan helps, but Dirt Band’s Hanna made whole by grateful audiences
Sixty years after a Bob Dylan record helped instill in a certain Long Beach teenager some of the rudiments of poetry, melody and dexterity, that now-grayed teen has repaid the folk-rock icon with an overdue homage. Jeff Hanna, co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a country-folk-bluegrass-gospel-pop-rock band that’s now...
