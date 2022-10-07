ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

FFX: Week 8 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Bakersfield Christian and Ridgeview had impressive victories last week cementing themselves as contenders for league championships. This week BCHS and Ridgeview play one another in the game of the week. It is early, but the fate of the league may hang in the balance. The Wolf Pack are coming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
Tehechapi News

Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022

Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968. She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast

We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Runner

ASI announces nominees for Director of Community Outreach and Justice position

The Associated Students Inc. announced new nominees for the Director of Community Outreach and a Judicial Council position during their meeting on Sept. 7. . Alejandro Martinez, a business administration major and sophomore at California State University, Bakersfield, is running for Director of Community Outreach. According to Martinez, he ran for this position to become more involved in the student government. He explained that he would be a great candidate due to his good social skills and his ability to connect and relate to other students on campus. 
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Dixie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk teen, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15. The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield. Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lanes closed due to car fire on Highway 58 open

Update: As of 12:23 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes had opened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ford F-350 caught fire on Highway 58 Friday afternoon causing traffic delays. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed. Avoid the area if possible. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the truck caught fire on the shoulder […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

