The Associated Students Inc. announced new nominees for the Director of Community Outreach and a Judicial Council position during their meeting on Sept. 7. . Alejandro Martinez, a business administration major and sophomore at California State University, Bakersfield, is running for Director of Community Outreach. According to Martinez, he ran for this position to become more involved in the student government. He explained that he would be a great candidate due to his good social skills and his ability to connect and relate to other students on campus.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO