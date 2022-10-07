Barton women's golf posts school record climbing into 3rd place of NJCAA National Preview; two Cougars in top five of field #GoBarton

Read full article on original website
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
Friday night roundup: Sonora dominant in district opener against Ozona
Sonora High School defeated Ozona 38-6 to open District 3-2A Division I play Friday at Lions Stadium in Ozona. Jaime Buitron rushed for four TDs and threw for another as the Broncos improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. They have won their last four games. Buitron scored the visiting teams’ first...
S-CL and regional playoffs among Pueblo's high school games to watch the week of Oct. 10
The fall season is well on its way and some sports are starting to wrap up their respective seasons, while others are just starting to get into the heart of their league schedules. This week's games feature a must-win game in football, the start of playoff action in two sports and a key late-season matchup between two of the top teams in the S-CL on the pitch. ...
Cristobal with Rose: Bottom Line, We didn't Score Enough
The Miami Hurricanes continue to struggle as they lost their third straight game this past Saturday falling to North Carolina by a final of 27-24. Although Miami still did some good things,
KTEN.com
Whitesboro pulls away from Peaster, remains undefeated
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro started a little sluggish but the Bearcats quickly turned things up a notch in a 61-13 win over Peaster. Whitesboro moves to 6-0 and will have its biggest test of the year, on the road against Brock next Friday.
Abilene High plays complete game in rout of Amarillo Caprock
A Twitter List by gofridaynight Abilene High didn't play a perfect game. But the Eagles came darn close Friday night at Shotwell Stadium. Both the offense and defense clicked for...
