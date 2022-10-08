Read full article on original website
Protests hit Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors amid widespread anti-regime actions
Work stoppages hit the Islamic Republic of Iran’s critical energy sector on Monday in the oil-rich province of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. Dramatic video footage circulating on social media showed contract workers in the city of Asalouyeh chanting, “Down with the dictator,” in a reference to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, who has not hesitated to order his security forces to mow down peaceful protestors with live ammunition.
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Five Russian citizens among arrests as part of FSB investigation, according to Russian media
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defences, after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that major leaks which suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were an "act of international terrorism".
The French government has moved to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil's French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 countries gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defence, two days after Russian missiles rained on Kyiv and other cities across the country.
Federal authorities are seeking the extradition of a British businessman who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly helping a Russian oligarch evade sanctions, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced. Graham Bonham-Carter, 62, was indicted on counts of wire fraud and conspiring to violate sanctions imposed...
Committee report says government approach on guiding people in tackling climate crisis is muddled and inadequate
ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss government plans to create a central registry to track who actually owns legal entities in a move to fight money-laundering via shell companies, it said on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Israeli ministers agreed on Wednesday that a U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon should be green-lit speedily, a government statement said after their meeting, without specifying if there would be a parliamentary review.
WARSAW/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A leak on a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe added to concerns about energy security on Wednesday, while European Union ministers worked on proposals to address the fuel crisis facing the continent heading into winter.
Two explosions struck Kyiv, Ukraine, early Monday after months of relative calm in the capital of the eastern European nation. Missile strikes appeared to cause the explosions in Kyiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko said explosions occurred in the city’s Shevchenko district, which is a large area in the center of...
