Work stoppages hit the Islamic Republic of Iran’s critical energy sector on Monday in the oil-rich province of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. Dramatic video footage circulating on social media showed contract workers in the city of Asalouyeh chanting, “Down with the dictator,” in a reference to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, who has not hesitated to order his security forces to mow down peaceful protestors with live ammunition.

