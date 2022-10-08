ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
WGMD Radio

Protests hit Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors amid widespread anti-regime actions

Work stoppages hit the Islamic Republic of Iran’s critical energy sector on Monday in the oil-rich province of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. Dramatic video footage circulating on social media showed contract workers in the city of Asalouyeh chanting, “Down with the dictator,” in a reference to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, who has not hesitated to order his security forces to mow down peaceful protestors with live ammunition.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

NATO, partners to discuss bolstering Ukraine air defence

KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defences, after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Poilievre
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
WGMD Radio

UK businessman arrested for allegedly helping Russian oligarch evade sanctions

Federal authorities are seeking the extradition of a British businessman who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly helping a Russian oligarch evade sanctions, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced. Graham Bonham-Carter, 62, was indicted on counts of wire fraud and conspiring to violate sanctions imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#War Crimes#Iranian#Ottawa#Irgc#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
WGMD Radio

Kyiv suffers explosions from apparent missile strikes

Two explosions struck Kyiv, Ukraine, early Monday after months of relative calm in the capital of the eastern European nation. Missile strikes appeared to cause the explosions in Kyiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko said explosions occurred in the city’s Shevchenko district, which is a large area in the center of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy