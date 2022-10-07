Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent
WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Meeting Street Scholarship Fund Grants 71 Scholarships to Pee Dee Students for 2022 - 2023 Academic Year
Lake City, S.C. –The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit helping high-achieving students with financial need to pay for college, today announced its second class of scholarship recipients. This remarkable group of students includes 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties and 106 college freshmen from Charleston County. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year. The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -2023 academic year.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers Join McLeod Health
McLeod Health welcomes physicians Dr. David Moon, Dr. Daniel DeCamps, Dr. Stephen Askins, and Dr. Cody Anderson, as well as advanced practitioners Lisa Castles, PA-C, and Courtney Stanley, PA-C to McLeod Physician Associates. These exceptional medical professionals will continue to deliver the highest-level care to patients and the Lake City...
39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxb.com
The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident
An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
Phys.org
Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up
By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina nature preserve may get a glimpse of one of the world's rarest animals. Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from a zoo in Ohio to the Georgetown County nature center as part of an effort to revive the critically imperiled species in South Carolina and other states.
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Downtown Florence Oktoberfest is this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th, 2022!
PROST, Y’ALL! Downtown Florence rings in the fall season with its annual Downtown Oktoberfest each year on the second Saturday in October. Enjoy German-style food favorites, cold German and Oktoberfest-style beer, and great live entertainment in the 100 block of S. Dargan Street from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The evening’s activities include the crowd pleasing Weenie and Almost a Weenie Dog Races benefiting the Florence Area Humane Society, beer stein and keg rolling races, and more! Admission to the Downtown Oktoberfest is FREE. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth, just look for the giant ticket flag.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Robesonian
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
CCU to hold Latin American Film Festival
Coastal Carolina University’s Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies presents the third annual Latin American Film Festival, a month-long event featuring award-winning films that focus on Latin American culture. All events include a film screening and subsequent discussion with Mauricio Castillo, associate professor in the Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies (LIS); some will include Zoom discussions with respective film directors and/or lead actors. All events are free and open to the public and will be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the Lib Jackson Student Union movie theater.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was...
Florence issues boil water advisory after contractor damages water pipe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory after a contractor damaged a water pipe, causing a disruption of service for some Florence customers. According to a news release, the advisory is in effect for customers located within the 3400-3700 blocks of Alligator Road, R.S. Hepburn Road, Buckshot Road […]
WIS-TV
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartsville man, 37, identified as victim in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to authorities. William Euten, 37, died in the crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said. He was driving a Chevrolet Geo Metro that was involved in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th […]
WMBF
Coroner: Foul play suspected after body discovered near Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
WIS-TV
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
Comments / 0