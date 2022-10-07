ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent

WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Meeting Street Scholarship Fund Grants 71 Scholarships to Pee Dee Students for 2022 - 2023 Academic Year

Lake City, S.C. –The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit helping high-achieving students with financial need to pay for college, today announced its second class of scholarship recipients. This remarkable group of students includes 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties and 106 college freshmen from Charleston County. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year. The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -2023 academic year.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers Join McLeod Health

McLeod Health welcomes physicians Dr. David Moon, Dr. Daniel DeCamps, Dr. Stephen Askins, and Dr. Cody Anderson, as well as advanced practitioners Lisa Castles, PA-C, and Courtney Stanley, PA-C to McLeod Physician Associates. These exceptional medical professionals will continue to deliver the highest-level care to patients and the Lake City...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident

An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Downtown Florence Oktoberfest is this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th, 2022!

PROST, Y’ALL! Downtown Florence rings in the fall season with its annual Downtown Oktoberfest each year on the second Saturday in October. Enjoy German-style food favorites, cold German and Oktoberfest-style beer, and great live entertainment in the 100 block of S. Dargan Street from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The evening’s activities include the crowd pleasing Weenie and Almost a Weenie Dog Races benefiting the Florence Area Humane Society, beer stein and keg rolling races, and more! Admission to the Downtown Oktoberfest is FREE. Beer and food tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth, just look for the giant ticket flag.
FLORENCE, SC
The Robesonian

Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff

Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach

The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

CCU to hold Latin American Film Festival

Coastal Carolina University’s Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies presents the third annual Latin American Film Festival, a month-long event featuring award-winning films that focus on Latin American culture. All events include a film screening and subsequent discussion with Mauricio Castillo, associate professor in the Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies (LIS); some will include Zoom discussions with respective film directors and/or lead actors. All events are free and open to the public and will be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the Lib Jackson Student Union movie theater.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville man, 37, identified as victim in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to authorities. William Euten, 37, died in the crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said. He was driving a Chevrolet Geo Metro that was involved in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th […]
WMBF

Coroner: Foul play suspected after body discovered near Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...

