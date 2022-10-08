ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: Shoreline Schools

The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The 2022 Student Mock Election is now open for all Washington K-12 students

OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. From now until the November 8, 2022 General Election, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters.
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Shorewood 2022 graduate achieves maximum scores on AP Research Exam

Shorewood High School 2022 graduate Yubi Mamiya's performance on the AP Research Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category. She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Two Shorewood High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists

Two Shorewood High School seniors are Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Vivek Malik and Raghav Dhandi are two academically talented students whose scores on the 2021 PSAT qualified them for the nationwide pool of National Merit Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. The...
SHORELINE, WA
City
Shoreline, WA
Shoreline, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
shorelineareanews.com

New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College

Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band. Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Mathakul completed the...
SHORELINE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Heritage Commission: Preserving Olympia’s History

Olympia’s history and living legacies are tended to by the Olympia Heritage Commission (Commission). The people, buildings and events of long ago and recent history make Olympia and the surrounding area an amazing place to live or visit. The volunteer group advises the City Council on matters of historic preservation in connection to the use, recognition, and enhancement of buildings, sites, districts, and objects of significance within the city. Much has happened since Olympia was named the capital of the Washington Territory in 1853, when it separated from the upper regions of Oregon. Nestled on the edge of Puget Sound, Olympia has served as the capital ever since. You can dive into Olympia’s notable past in numerous ways.
OLYMPIA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fallen Firefighters' Day

Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Training course: Mental Health First Aid

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)

$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1

Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with...
SHORELINE, WA
waterlandblog.com

VIDEO: Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney speaks at Seattle Southside Chamber event

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Mayors’ Reception, featuring speeches from the Mayors of Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila, as well as a Port of Seattle Commissioner.
DES MOINES, WA
KUOW

No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that

In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
The Suburban Times

Pierce County updates geographic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data through regional inventory project

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County’s participation in the Puget Sound Regional Emissions Analysis has provided the county with updated GHG emissions data for the baseline measurement year of 2015 and new data for 2019, which helps to gauge the County’s progress towards the Sustainability 2030 Plan goal of reducing emissions by 45%.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

A fond farewell Saturday to the 2022 Edmonds Museum Summer Market season

On Oct. 8, the Edmonds Historical Museum will host the last day of the Edmonds Summer Market for the 2022 season. The season started off damp and gloomy with many rainy Saturdays but as the summer approached, the days became brighter, warmer and infinitely more hospitable for shoppers, visitors and vendors alike.
EDMONDS, WA
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
myeverettnews.com

Three Everett Farmers Market Sundays Left In 2022 Season

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA

