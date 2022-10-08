Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Jobs: Shoreline Schools
The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
The 2022 Student Mock Election is now open for all Washington K-12 students
OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. From now until the November 8, 2022 General Election, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters.
Shorewood 2022 graduate achieves maximum scores on AP Research Exam
Shorewood High School 2022 graduate Yubi Mamiya's performance on the AP Research Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category. She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!
Two Shorewood High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists
Two Shorewood High School seniors are Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Vivek Malik and Raghav Dhandi are two academically talented students whose scores on the 2021 PSAT qualified them for the nationwide pool of National Merit Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. The...
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College
Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band. Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Mathakul completed the...
How would your child's school handle a major emergency? Everett schools practice reunification drill
EVERETT, Wash. — How would schools handle a major disaster like a fire or even a school shooting?. How would parents find their kids and where would they pick them up?. Those were all questions that were answered in the Everett School District on Thursday. The school day at...
Olympia Heritage Commission: Preserving Olympia’s History
Olympia’s history and living legacies are tended to by the Olympia Heritage Commission (Commission). The people, buildings and events of long ago and recent history make Olympia and the surrounding area an amazing place to live or visit. The volunteer group advises the City Council on matters of historic preservation in connection to the use, recognition, and enhancement of buildings, sites, districts, and objects of significance within the city. Much has happened since Olympia was named the capital of the Washington Territory in 1853, when it separated from the upper regions of Oregon. Nestled on the edge of Puget Sound, Olympia has served as the capital ever since. You can dive into Olympia’s notable past in numerous ways.
Fallen Firefighters' Day
Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
Bellevue firefighters made over $200,000 from overtime pay boosts, reduced staff
(The Center Square) - There are 18 employees of the city of Bellevue fire department that made more than $200,000 in 2021 led by one firefighter whose gross pay was $286,409. That highest-paid firefighter made $153,609 in overtime to boost his pay. The highest paid city employee was City Manager Brad Miyake at $315,501.
Training course: Mental Health First Aid
Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)
$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers’ wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward.
Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1
Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with...
VIDEO: Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney speaks at Seattle Southside Chamber event
EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Mayors’ Reception, featuring speeches from the Mayors of Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila, as well as a Port of Seattle Commissioner.
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
Pierce County updates geographic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data through regional inventory project
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County’s participation in the Puget Sound Regional Emissions Analysis has provided the county with updated GHG emissions data for the baseline measurement year of 2015 and new data for 2019, which helps to gauge the County’s progress towards the Sustainability 2030 Plan goal of reducing emissions by 45%.
A fond farewell Saturday to the 2022 Edmonds Museum Summer Market season
On Oct. 8, the Edmonds Historical Museum will host the last day of the Edmonds Summer Market for the 2022 season. The season started off damp and gloomy with many rainy Saturdays but as the summer approached, the days became brighter, warmer and infinitely more hospitable for shoppers, visitors and vendors alike.
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
Three Everett Farmers Market Sundays Left In 2022 Season
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
