Olympia’s history and living legacies are tended to by the Olympia Heritage Commission (Commission). The people, buildings and events of long ago and recent history make Olympia and the surrounding area an amazing place to live or visit. The volunteer group advises the City Council on matters of historic preservation in connection to the use, recognition, and enhancement of buildings, sites, districts, and objects of significance within the city. Much has happened since Olympia was named the capital of the Washington Territory in 1853, when it separated from the upper regions of Oregon. Nestled on the edge of Puget Sound, Olympia has served as the capital ever since. You can dive into Olympia’s notable past in numerous ways.

