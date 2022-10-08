Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Shoreline Schools
The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
MyNorthwest.com
King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
publicola.com
In a Sign of Worsening Conditions, Understaffed King County Jail Has Lacked Water for a Week
The King County Jail in downtown Seattle has lacked potable water since Thursday, September 29, and people incarcerated at the jail have been relying on bottled water for the past week, PubliCola has confirmed. According to a spokesman for the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), the county...
shorelineareanews.com
Fallen Firefighters' Day
Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has awarded Shoreline School District a $83,838 Farm to School Purchasing Grant for use during the 2022-23 school year. Shoreline is one of 83 recipients selected across the state to receive this funding, which can be used to purchase fresh produce, grains, and protein from participating producers and to fund equipment and additional labor that may be needed to prepare the food items.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)
$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
Scammers using midterm elections to steal personal information: BBB of Washington
SEATTLE — Midterm elections are a month away - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - and it's likely you are receiving more mail from candidates, emails, texts or phone calls, all vying for your vote. According to the Better Business Bureau of Washington, scammers are preying on emotion and people's passion...
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
shorelineareanews.com
Training course: Mental Health First Aid
Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
My Clallam County
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
Hospitals blame COVID lockdowns for rise in child respiratory issues
SEATTLE -- As we head into cold and flu season, local doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of kids suffering from serious respiratory issues. Doctors say much of the problem has to do with a child’s waning immunity, brought on by two years of Covid-related safeguards. “The...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
