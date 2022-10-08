ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: Shoreline Schools

The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Shoreline, WA
Washington Elections
Washington Government
Shoreline, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fallen Firefighters' Day

Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has awarded Shoreline School District a $83,838 Farm to School Purchasing Grant for use during the 2022-23 school year. Shoreline is one of 83 recipients selected across the state to receive this funding, which can be used to purchase fresh produce, grains, and protein from participating producers and to fund equipment and additional labor that may be needed to prepare the food items.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)

$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
SHORELINE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Training course: Mental Health First Aid

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
KING COUNTY, WA
Elections
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area 'for the worse?'

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that

In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA

