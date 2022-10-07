After 13 years of fundraising and awareness, Gail Barrett says it’s time to say goodbye to Wade’s Ride. The annual activity has been held in memory of Wade Barrett, who passed away before his first birthday due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS. Over the years, it has grown from a poker run to include a silent auction and a 5K run and walk. Proceeds have bought Halo sleep sacks for newborns at Newman Regional Health and portable cribs for the Emporia Community Baby Shower, and Gail Barrett says the fundraiser has helped a lot of people through those purchases.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO