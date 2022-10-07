Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Symphony Orchestra planning spooky Pops concert
Whether you’re a monster, mummy, or maybe just a human, there is something at the upcoming Halloween-themed Pops concert for everybody to enjoy on Tuesday night. Kicking things off at 7:30 pm at the Granada Theatre, the Emporia Symphony Orchestra performs a variety of bone-chilling songs. Conductor Ramiro Miranda mentions the wide range of music the symphony will play at the concert.
KVOE
Big Head Todd and the Monsters pack Emporia Granada Theatre
For close to a decade, a lot of people have been asking for the Emporia Granada Theatre to book Big Head Todd and the Monsters for a concert. The show happened Saturday night and was high-energy from start to finish. The concert was a fundraiser for the Granada. Totals are...
KVOE
Longtime Emporia community servant Jim Pickert passes away
Funeral services have been announced for longtime city servant Jim Pickert, who passed away Sunday at age 87. Longtime friend Jim Kessler remembered Pickert as a person you could turn to for advice — and action. Pickert was a realtor for nearly 60 years, keeping his license active until...
KVOE
Small fireworks lead to fire call at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments went to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia on Monday, but there was little if any fire involved. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News the early indications are somebody dumped a load of general trash in the tipping area north of the main entrance. During the dumping process, some small fireworks went off.
KVOE
Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
USD 252 Southern Lyon County is the education home of the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mike Argabright received the honor from the Kansas School Superintendents Association during a special presentation at Olpe Jr/Sr. High School Tuesday morning. He says it’s very humbling to receive the honor.
KVOE
Phone service restored to Emporia, Lyon County, Newman Regional Health offices
It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.
KVOE
Fire reported at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments have been called to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Details currently are pending. KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media will have updates.
KVOE
Emporia Eastside Community Group holds Fish Fry
The Emporia Eastside Community Group held its fish fry Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Recreation Center. The dinner consisted of catfish, cole slaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, spaghetti, dessert and a pop or water for a donation towards the group’s general scholarship fund. Organizer Al Slappy says he’s...
KVOE
Loretto Langley Exploratorium reopens at Lyon County History Center
The Lyon County History Center has a new kids zone that has reopened to the public. Saturday was the grand reopening and renaming of the Loretto Langley Exploratorium. Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller says this has been in the works for several years. The renovated space located...
KVOE
Lockdown, construction updates ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
Lockdown procedures will have the attention of the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education this week. Board members will get a presentation on what lockdowns entail, events that trigger lockdowns and the ways the school district may respond to urgent or emergency situations. This discussion point follows a lockdown Sept....
KVOE
Phone service offline at Newman Regional Health
Phone service is currently offline at Newman Regional Health. Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says the hospital’s administration and information technology department are working with ValuNet to resolve the issue or issues that have developed. Prolonged outages will mean the main numbers for the hospital and its clinics will roll to dedicated cell phones.
KVOE
Several discussion points ahead for USD 251 North Lyon County board
USD 251 North Lyon County will open a board meeting on Wednesday, assembling at North Lyon County Elementary School library. Some topics on the agenda this month include financial and legislative reports, revised pandemic response plans, student and personnel matters. In addition to these talking points, there will also be...
KVOE
Wreck with reported injuries noted in south Emporia
Emporia Police and Emporia Fire have responded to a crash with reported injuries in south Emporia. Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of South Commercial and East Logan Avenue just before 6:15 am. Details are currently pending. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates.
KVOE
Marginal severe weather risk areawide Tuesday night; fire weather watch announced for Thursday
Rain appears likely across the KVOE listening area by late Tuesday night or very early Wednesday. The chances of significant or drought-denting rain and severe weather look to be much less certain. Rain chances pick up by late Tuesday evening and look to be the most likely between midnight and...
KVOE
Person killed after incident with train in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say one person is dead after a pedestrian-train incident in east Emporia early Tuesday. Police and Emporia Fire were called to the railroad junction near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am. The person was apparently hit by an Amtrak train. Other details are currently pending. The...
KVOE
Wade’s Ride closes with estimated $175,000 raised over event’s 13-year history
After 13 years of fundraising and awareness, Gail Barrett says it’s time to say goodbye to Wade’s Ride. The annual activity has been held in memory of Wade Barrett, who passed away before his first birthday due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS. Over the years, it has grown from a poker run to include a silent auction and a 5K run and walk. Proceeds have bought Halo sleep sacks for newborns at Newman Regional Health and portable cribs for the Emporia Community Baby Shower, and Gail Barrett says the fundraiser has helped a lot of people through those purchases.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams picked in middle of MIAA preseason polls
The MIAA is holding its Basketball Media day Tuesday. The Emporia State women who return 3 starters and 7 players have been picked 6th in the Coaches poll and 7th in the Media poll. Lady Hornet Coach Toby Wynn says the success begins off the court. Tre’Zure Jobe is one...
KVOE
Missouri woman suffers potentially serious injuries after wreck east of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.
KVOE
Missouri Western defeats Emporia State volleyball team in 4 sets
Missouri Western defeated the Emporia State volleyball team in 4 sets Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-20. Missouri Western would win the next 3 sets 25-10, 25-11, 25-18. Emporia State Coach Bing Xu said they had tunnel vision in the last 3 sets. The Lady Hornets will...
KVOE
Review hearing ahead for Emporia shooting suspect
One of two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia this past summer has a review hearing in Lyon County District Court this week. Shedrick Williams has an attorney review hearing in front of Judge Doug Jones at 1:30 pm. Both Williams and co-defendant Keno Hopkins have preliminary hearings Oct. 26.
