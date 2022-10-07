ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Key Largo, FL
City
Key West, FL
islandernews.com

How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking

Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Florida Keys#Travel Destinations#Tiktok#Brebreanna#Heatha312
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC Miami

Showers and Thunderstorms Move Through South Florida Sunday Night

Sunday proved to be a wet day around South Florida as rain totals pushed 2-4” across the two-county area. Thankfully, a brighter break will come into the forecast for the start of the workweek before rain chances, again, increase. Monday will introduce more sunshine to the pattern as a...
ENVIRONMENT
sflcn.com

Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed

MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
MIRAMAR, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process

There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
wtvy.com

Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve probably seen pink jellyfish officially known as “pink meanies”. But what is it?. According to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, it was first spotted in the gulf in the early 2000′s.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy