WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
Person grazed, multiple apartments hit by gunfire on Tara Court in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem over the weekend. According to the police department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday they got a called about someone shooting into an apartment on Tara Court. As officials were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem mom tours area where man found her special needs son
A 7-year-old wandered off from his school Tuesday. Fortunately, a man found him in a creek a little while later. His mother said she’s grateful because the outcome c.
'God has a lot of angels around us,' Winston-Salem mother relieved after missing 7-year-old son found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yenicer Cifuentes got the call all parents pray they never do Tuesday. Her son, Kelvin Sauvenell, wandered off from his school and was missing. Sauvenell is 7 years old and has special needs. He disappeared while playing with other students. Heath Evans found him in a nearby creek two hours later.
WXII 12
Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Driver in hospital after wreck in Burlington on South Mebane Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was injured in a crash in Burlington on Friday. FOX8 is told a driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on South Mebane Street. Speed was reportedly one of the causes of the crash. The road will be shut down while power […]
Driver flees scene after improper left-hand turn leads to crash on I-85 in Davidson County, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic hit a snag in Davidson County Monday morning after a crash. According to troopers, a 2007 Nissan was in the center lane of southbound I-85 in Davidson County when it abruptly slowed to a stop and attempted to make an improper left-hand turn into an emergency access area in […]
Forget the kitten in the tree! High Point Fire Department, animal control officer help a different kind of pet in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter rescuing a kitten stuck in a tree is almost a cliche at this point. First responders helping folks with stranded pets is definitely part of the job, but High Point Fire Department got a pretty unusual call this week! They posted on their Facebook that Engine Three came […]
my48.tv
Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt
Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on West Market Street in Greensboro, suspects at-large
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business. Investigators say that two men […]
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
thestokesnews.com
King resident gives back to community and honors troops
King – If you happened to pass by an American Flag mounted to a grapple truck off of Highway 66 in King on Sunday, Sept. 11, then you most likely passed by the display of Cory Pruitt, who exhibited the flag honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
WBTV
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widely shared social media post claiming that a shopping cart found zip-tied to a car in a grocery store parking lot in China Grove was related to human trafficking or kidnapping is now being debunked by police. According to a press release from China...
Person hit in the head with sledgehammer prop during massive affray at youth football game at Glenn High School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning. Officers came to the scene at 11:14 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at a youth football game. While officers were en route, additional calls were received stating that […]
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
