Peachtree Corners, GA

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantahomesmag.com

Summerhill’s Scene

Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
ATLANTA, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Peachtree Corners, GA
Sports
City
Peachtree Corners, GA
Automotive Addicts

Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
#Decathlon#Peachtree
TheAtlantaVoice

‘This is a great opportunity:’ Seasonal jobs can lead to careers

The line outside of the UPS employment center on Fulton Industrial Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta stretched through the parking lot. Tis’ the season for seasonal employment opportunities and the delivery and logistics giant was hiring for package car drivers, tractor trailer drivers and package handlers. An applicant dressed in a full FedEx uniform, knowing full […] The post ‘This is a great opportunity:’ Seasonal jobs can lead to careers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M

The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
MARIETTA, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA
Narcity USA

7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults

Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Go On a Weekend Trip From Atlanta

If you’re interested in a weekend getaway, there are some great places for singles and families to travel near Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to book travel right now, the good news is that domestic fares are still relatively cheap. 5 Cheapish Travel Destinations In The South. This article...
ATLANTA, GA

