Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
St. Johns River State College closes due to Hurricane Ian, cancels eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
flaglernewsweekly.com
Vermont Bound, Sally’s Ice Cream Owners Celebrated with Community Farewell
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla.(October 8, 2022) – Adieu, for now. Ready to take on her life’s next great adventure, Karen Barchowski and daughter Madison celebrated one last hurrah as the owners of Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach on Saturday night under a nearly full moon and a rocket launch.
floridasportsman.com
Checked the Palatka area..................
Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
click orlando
One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
click orlando
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest
Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
click orlando
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
JFRD: Fire reported at high rise in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no injuries were reported in a late night fire on the 15th floor of Ocean 14 in Jacksonville Beach. Smoke did seep into nearby condominiums. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is an ongoing story...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Julia becomes a hurricane
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
florida-backroads-travel.com
ON TOP OF THE WORLDOcala, Florida
On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida is a large master planned 55+ retirement community located on State Road 200 about 11 miles west of downtown Ocala. It is about 28 miles north of its closest lifestyle competitor, The Villages Florida. Residents and other locals refer to the community...
mynews13.com
Ian wipes out Crabby Joe's, leaves staff unemployed
Hurricane Ian was not kind to the Daytona Beach Shores institution Crabby Joe’s. The back half of the restaurant and pier were hurled into the sea during the storm. While all the employees are now out of a job, many are stepping up to help them through fundraising and lending a helping hand.
villages-news.com
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
Winds of change as we head through your weekend
Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
