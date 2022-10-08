ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

floridasportsman.com

Checked the Palatka area..................

Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
PALATKA, FL
click orlando

One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Florida Entertainment
click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
LEESBURG, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest

Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

ON TOP OF THE WORLDOcala, Florida

On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida is a large master planned 55+ retirement community located on State Road 200 about 11 miles west of downtown Ocala. It is about 28 miles north of its closest lifestyle competitor, The Villages Florida. Residents and other locals refer to the community...
OCALA, FL
mynews13.com

Ian wipes out Crabby Joe's, leaves staff unemployed

Hurricane Ian was not kind to the Daytona Beach Shores institution Crabby Joe’s. The back half of the restaurant and pier were hurled into the sea during the storm. While all the employees are now out of a job, many are stepping up to help them through fundraising and lending a helping hand.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
villages-news.com

Too many complaints about The Villages

I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Winds of change as we head through your weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

