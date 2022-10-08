ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

Amazon’s Holiday Hiring Plans Are Bittersweet

While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

Mibelle Biochemistry Expands Sustainable Portfolio with Mirexus Inc. Asset Deal

Mibelle Biochemistry has announced the completion of an asset deal with Mirexus Inc., a Canadian company that offers a sustainable plant-derived glycogen (phytoglycogen) known as PhytoSpherix (INCI: Glycogen), as well as EnerZea (INCI: Zea Mays (Corn) Kernel Extract), Adveen (INCI: Not Provided) and Susttain (INCI: Not Provided) for use in personal care products.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best 5 Vitamins for Energy

Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
HEALTH
gcimagazine.com

Sustainable packaging solutions for all brands and formulas

It’s no easy task finding packaging that answers to all formulas’ needs while being respectful to the planet. Quadpack offers a wide range of packs in wood, PCR and glass, committed to reduced environmental impact and for all brands. We invite you to discover some of our sustainable favorites:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies

The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
SHOPPING
gcimagazine.com

KraveBeauty Repurposes Product Waste for Matcha Hemp Body Wash

KraveBeauty has announced its Waste Me Not campaign, which features more than $1.5 million of repurposed product waste converted into a limited-edition Matcha Hemp Body Wash. After beginning production on a reformulated version of the Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser, KraveBeauty had to reject more than 1,200 gallons of product bulk that didn’t meet its standards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gcimagazine.com

Symrise Receives BSB Environment Award for Crinipan PMC Green

Symrise has been recognized in the BSB awards for its Crinipan PMC green (INCI: Propanediol Caprylate), which won in the environment category. The jury honored the cosmetic ingredient for its positive impact on the environment based on several criteria. According to the company, the jury assessed the degree to which...
ENVIRONMENT
e-cryptonews.com

The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies

Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Golden After 50 Introduces a Line of Supplements for Healthy Aging

Golden After 50 offers one-stop solutions to adult health needs, enabling them to live their best lives. Aging is a dreaded word for many older adults because of the negative connotation attached to it – i.e., weaker body and failing health. Golden After 50, a supplement manufacturer based in Florida, aims to shift perspectives about aging by delivering science-back health products designed to help men and women over 50 stay fit and healthy. Their goal is to empower older adults to live healthy and happy golden years through nutrition and supplementation.
FLORIDA STATE
SPY

What To Consider Before Swapping to USB Outlets

Table of Contents What to Consider Before Installing USB Outlets USB Outlets Compatibility Proper Fit for USB Outlets Forward Thinking of Future USB Models Other Options: No Wiring Required With so many devices being powered or charged via USB connections, you might find yourself running out of available plugs or resorting to filling up the plugs with a multitude of charging adapters. One solution to this problem is to upgrade your wall outlets to a dual AC plus USB option or to install an all-USB wall outlet. Before you run off to grab your tools to make it happen, there are a few things you might want...
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
