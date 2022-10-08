ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zoey Fields

Clay County school board member submits documents for removal of library books

Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
recordpatriot.com

Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday

Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Society
City
Interlachen, FL
WCJB

Marion County Cops and Cars Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Girls#West Putnam#Church
blackchronicle.com

Florida officer shoots man with large ax who allegedly tried to enter elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly making an attempt to get within a Jacksonville elementary school on Friday. According to a First Coast News report, Duval County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene stated the man tried to get into Ruth Upson Elementary School by means of two completely different doorways. Then, the school went into lockdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October

During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Daily News

Helen Hines Pirtle

Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
PALATKA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident wants increased police presence on local roads

I agree 100% with the recent letter regarding the traffic issue on State Road 200. Traffic will get worse with all the new developments being built, but I have seen worse in other parts of Florida. I rarely ever see a police officer on 200, and I have never seen...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Arrest at Arredondo Estates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy