ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

US-2 near Stevens Pass closes again amid Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US-2 near Skykomish closed again Sunday morning, to give crews a chance to remove a burned tree from the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said there isn't a detour in place. The highway has closed and been reopened multiple times since...
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Body found at Rock Island Dam on Columbia River

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say they have recovered a man's body in the Columbia River on Saturday. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies were called to reports of a body in the river at Rock Island Dam. The body has been handed over to the Chelan...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – ​A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Chelan, WA
City
Olympia, WA
City
Home, WA
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Industry
Wenatchee, WA
Business
City
Bellingham, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andritz Hydro Corporation#Austrian
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Oldstation Off-ramp Closure Delayed for One Week

The northbound exit from Highway 285 to Olds Station will be open for an additional week before closing on Oct. 17. Near Oct. 10, Chelan County PUD will post a sign before the Wenatchee River Bridge reminding motorists of upcoming construction in that area. Road work in that area is...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of suspicious fires in Selah

SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
SELAH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Cuba
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

PUD Commissioner Candidate says Green Agenda is “Reckless”

Carnan Bergren is a candidate for Commissioner 3 with the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD). Bergren is a retired fruit grower who recently relocated from Peshastin to Chelan Falls and previously served as a PUD commissioner for eight years from 2008-2016. He is vying for the seat of outgoing...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy