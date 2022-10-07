Grammy winning singer-songwriter Rod Stewart returns to Las Vegas again next year, with his residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits” on stage May 3rd through the 15th and again in November of next year as well. Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a fabulous prize with a chance for a lucky KTLA viewer to win tickets to the show and more. Text HITS, VEGAS or ROD to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Rod Stewart: The Hits” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023, plus a one-night stay at the Flamingo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A rock and roll icon whose show you don’t want to miss. Good luck!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO