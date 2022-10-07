Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Golf Channel
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
WATCH: A video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos — with style — to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
cohaitungchi.com
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples
Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City. Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food & Wine
Yes, Someone Actually Got Married a Can of Hard Mtn Dew
Back in August, Hard Mtn Dew — the 5-percent ABV spin on the PepsiCo-owned soda brand produced by the Boston Beer Company (the people behind Sam Adams and Truly) — announced that one lucky fan would have the opportunity to marry a can of Hard Mtn Dew in Las Vegas.
Halloween in Las Vegas: 13 Affordable Ways to Celebrate
Whether it’s the trendy Halloween costumes, star-studded masquerades or the seasonal cocktails racking up bar...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is TPC Summerlin and the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open located?
TPC Summerlin is home to the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Las Vegas, Nev., area course has a great look and lots of risk-reward.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Rod Stewart in Las Vegas and more
Grammy winning singer-songwriter Rod Stewart returns to Las Vegas again next year, with his residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits” on stage May 3rd through the 15th and again in November of next year as well. Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a fabulous prize with a chance for a lucky KTLA viewer to win tickets to the show and more. Text HITS, VEGAS or ROD to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Rod Stewart: The Hits” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023, plus a one-night stay at the Flamingo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A rock and roll icon whose show you don’t want to miss. Good luck!
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction
Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
Durango Station hits big milestone ahead of 2023 opening in southwest Las Vegas
Construction crews building one of the Las Vegas valley's newest resorts hit a big milestone on Friday. The final beam of the 15-story building was put in place at Durango Station in the southwest valley.
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
luxury-houses.net
A Chic Two Story Custom Estate in Las Vegas with more than 10,000 SF of Beautiful Interior Space Asking for $5.5 Million
The Estate in Las Vegas, a chic custom home in the Southern Highlands Golf Club with interior and exterior spaces that can be highly personalized to offer the ultimate comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Quintessa Cir, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Age of Chivalry Renaissance Fest
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns for its 28th year at Sunset Park from Oct.7-9. Jillian Lopez had to immerse myself into the Renaissance Era and see what they have planned for the weekend.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Big Boys Toys convention returns to Las Vegas
From fatigue-resistant motorcycles toa full-motion precision flight simulator, Big Boys Toys has the latest products that are changing the face of luxury. This year’s showcase will also include designer watches and multimillion-dollar art. Las Vegas Convention Center, bbtvegas.com.
vegas24seven.com
PARK MGM INTRODUCES NEW BRUNCH SPECIALS
Park MGM recently introduced new brunch specials for the fall season. Guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas at Primrose; a complimentary mimosa of the season at NoMad Bar; and specialty cocktails at La Pizza e La Pasta in Eataly. Reservations are highly encouraged. Brunch specials:. Primrose Garden & Bar. Daily; 7...
thehypemagazine.com
‘Pepsi® Dig In’ Brings Signature Dishes of Black-Owned Restaurants to Vegas
Restaurant Royalty Residency at MGM Resorts International’s Fan District will feature cuisine from award-winning Chef JJ Johnson of FIELDTRIP, Bun B’s renowned Trill Burgers, and dishes from Slim and Husky’s, FoodChasers’ Kitchen, and Trap Kitchen. Music icon and culinary entrepreneur Bun B who curated the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort
This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
New El Pollo Mobile Location Headed to Sunrise Manor
By our count, it’s the sixth location for “the best Mexican-style charbroiled chicken in Las Vegas”
cohaitungchi.com
9 Top-Rated Hikes in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
You are reading: Best hikes at red rock canyon | 9 Top-Rated Hikes in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () The glowing orange hills of Red Rock Canyon are visible in the distance from Las Vegas, stretching along the east-facing side of the Spring Mountains, on the western edge of the city.
Permit Issued for Work on Nellis Boulevard’s Upcoming Harold’s Chicken
After a long delay, it appears the Nellis location is still coming
Comments / 0