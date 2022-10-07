Read full article on original website
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 7-9
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Tickets now on sale for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 15, 2021. The dazzling holiday light display at Nauticus is back for another year, and this time, it has exciting new additions. "Winterfest on the Wisconsin" tickets are now on...
Keep an eye out for the Hunter’s Moon rising this weekend
This Saturday, turn your gaze skyward for a special sight -- the Hunter's Moon, one of the brightest full moons of the year.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Fry's BIG Kitchen
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sometimes it's a dream, sometimes it's a gift, and for Donnie Fry? Owning Fry's BIG Kitchen is both. "I don't consider myself a chef. I did not go to culinary school, I figured this all out on my own, and that's one of the things I'm most proud of," Fry said.
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
VB family cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted
As people work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some special pups here in Hampton Roads are hoping you'll make them a part of your lives.
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
I-264 in Virginia Beach gets new traffic pattern near Witchduck exit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New solid white lines along I-264 East in Virginia Beach are already impressing area drivers. “I saw everything going smoothly, which was kind of a shock,” said driver Gary Bonnewell. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews just created permanent exit lanes for drivers trying...
Trailer released for ‘Raymond and Ray,’ movie filmed in Hopewell
An upcoming feature film that was partially filmed in Hopewell last year now has a new trailer.
Historic Norfolk church continues to offer peace in times of turmoil
For 142 years, Shiloh Baptist Church has stood strong during the Lynching Era, Jim Crow's segregated south, and now a pandemic that has killed one million Americans. Dr. Keith Ivan Jones has served as pastor since 2008.
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Police: Teen shot while walking on Hampton street
HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot while he says he was walking on a Hampton road Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton Police spokesperson, they responded to a call for gunshots fired in the 200 block of Ivy Home Road at around 3:30 p.m. Then, while officers were responding to that call, another call was received reporting that a local hospital had received a walk-in shooting victim.
