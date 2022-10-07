ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, VA

Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season

JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Fry's BIG Kitchen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sometimes it's a dream, sometimes it's a gift, and for Donnie Fry? Owning Fry's BIG Kitchen is both. "I don't consider myself a chef. I did not go to culinary school, I figured this all out on my own, and that's one of the things I'm most proud of," Fry said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police: Teen shot while walking on Hampton street

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot while he says he was walking on a Hampton road Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton Police spokesperson, they responded to a call for gunshots fired in the 200 block of Ivy Home Road at around 3:30 p.m. Then, while officers were responding to that call, another call was received reporting that a local hospital had received a walk-in shooting victim.
HAMPTON, VA

