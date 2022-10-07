Read full article on original website
Related
New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
International Business Times
US Now Among Countries Confirmed With Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus: CDC
The U.S. is now among the countries confirmed to have circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Authorities are urging people to get immunized to prevent the "debilitating" disease. The confirmation comes amid the detection of polioviruses in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in a statement Tuesday....
healio.com
Four health care workers among dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak
Ten health care workers have been infected and four have died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda, health officials announced. During a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, reported that 63 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded overall across four districts in Uganda. Four people have recovered so far and are receiving follow-up care.
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nigeria CDC: The overall risk of importation of the Ebola virus and the impact on the health of Nigerians has been assessed as HIGH
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is aware of the ongoing outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) caused by the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus (EV) in Uganda as declared on 20th September 2022. The NCDC-led multisectoral National Emerging Viral Hemorrhagic Diseases Technical Working Group (NEVHD...
UK doctors told to be on high alert for Ebola as outbreak of new ‘vaccine-proof’ strain in Uganda kills 10
DOCTORS in the UK have been told to be on high alert after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda killed 10 people. Health officials say the risk to the public in the UK is very low and there are currently no cases of the disease confirmed in the UK. Uganda has...
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
How to time your flu shot for best protection
Some flu experts are urging many people to get their shots earlier than usual this year because of the potential for an early, possibly severe flu season. But what's the best timing for you?
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
MedicalXpress
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
KEYT
Airline passengers arriving to the US from Uganda will be routed through five airports for Ebola screening
All US-bound airline passengers who have been in Uganda in the 21 days before their arrival will be routed to one of five US airports for enhanced Ebola screening, the US Embassy in Uganda said Thursday. Starting at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, passengers will be routed to New York’s JFK...
wealthinsidermag.com
Coronavirus Update: U.S. risks prolonging pandemic if it doesn’t back WTO push to get vaccines and treatments to lower-income countries, lawmakers warn
The U.S. is at risk of prolonging the COVID pandemic if it fails to back an initiative that aims to get vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to lower-income countries, a congressional group has told President Joe Biden. In a letter to Biden from the group led by Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat...
The Weather Channel
Four 'Contaminated' India-Made Paediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO Following the Deaths of 66 Children in West Africa
The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an alert for four "contaminated" India-made medicines, chiefly for paediatric use, identified in the west African nation of The Gambia and found to contain toxic and potentially fatal chemicals after the death of 66 children. WHO released a series of tweets, citing its...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Fauci: This is no time to let our guard down
Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday warned that the U.S. should not ease up on its COVID-19 response as variants continue to circulate and as the country heads into the winter flu season. “We have a ways to go, particularly as we enter the winter, which will...
US News and World Report
CDC: Nearly Every American Can Drop Wearing Masks Indoors
Nearly all Americans can drop wearing masks while indoors in public spaces, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC data, less than 1% of Americans live in a county with a “high” COVID-19 community level, where masking is recommended while inside. The majority of the country – 79% – lives in a county with a “low” level, while 20% of the population lives in a “medium” level, where masking should be considered by those at-risk for severe COVID-19.
Comments / 0