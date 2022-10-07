ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Four health care workers among dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak

Ten health care workers have been infected and four have died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda, health officials announced. During a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, reported that 63 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded overall across four districts in Uganda. Four people have recovered so far and are receiving follow-up care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola#Jfk Airport#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#African#American#The State Department#Cdc#Red Crescent Societies
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Nigeria CDC: The overall risk of importation of the Ebola virus and the impact on the health of Nigerians has been assessed as HIGH

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is aware of the ongoing outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) caused by the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus (EV) in Uganda as declared on 20th September 2022. The NCDC-led multisectoral National Emerging Viral Hemorrhagic Diseases Technical Working Group (NEVHD...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci: This is no time to let our guard down

Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday warned that the U.S. should not ease up on its COVID-19 response as variants continue to circulate and as the country heads into the winter flu season. “We have a ways to go, particularly as we enter the winter, which will...
POTUS
US News and World Report

CDC: Nearly Every American Can Drop Wearing Masks Indoors

Nearly all Americans can drop wearing masks while indoors in public spaces, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC data, less than 1% of Americans live in a county with a “high” COVID-19 community level, where masking is recommended while inside. The majority of the country – 79% – lives in a county with a “low” level, while 20% of the population lives in a “medium” level, where masking should be considered by those at-risk for severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy