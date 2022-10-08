Read full article on original website
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Pelham house fire sends mother, child to the hospital
According to the Pelham Fire Department, the fire was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Highview Cove. A mother and her child were reportedly injured in the fire and taken to the hospital for "minor injuries," the department reported.
thecutoffnews.com
Road Closure: Bell Hill Rd. - Monday October 10, 2022
Road Closure: Roads and Transportation will close Bell Hill Rd to through traffic between Dickey Springs Rd and Lou George Loop on Monday, Oct 10, to allow McAdory Fire Dept to install a pressure sewer tap into the sanitary sewer manhole. One day only!
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
Village Living
Local home builders defy shortage with Parade of Homes
The Greater Birmingham Parade of Homes presented by Spire will return to showcase the metro area’s latest residential builds across two weekends in October. The annual open house event is taking place amid a housing market that remains tight for buyers, especially in the new build sector. Organizers at the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) hope that the chance to view new properties in person will encourage prospective homeowners to move forward despite rising interest rates and explore new build options.
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
wbrc.com
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Comeback Town: You won’t believe what went on at downtown YMCA
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. The downtown Birmingham YMCA building is up for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued...
YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building
The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
Be on the lookout for these two coffee shops coming to the Birmingham area
Birmingham’s coffee shop scene is continuing a steady expansion. The Birmingham Business Journal reports two new coffee shops are coming to the Birmingham metro area: one on Highway 280 and another in Mountain Brook. The chain Scooter’s Coffee has signed a deal for space at 4725 U.S. 280, according...
sylacauganews.com
Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Birmingham’s Southside
A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was riding a bicycle when he was struck. The driver left the scene. The victim,...
Body found inside burning vehicle at west Birmingham apartment complex after gunshots heard
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Avenue S in Ensley on a report of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.
Tree Talk: Check your trees, please
By Katie Wiswall, Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator Alabama Forestry Commission I live in a condominium community that sits on about 8 acres of land, most of which is still natural forest. I wake up to birdsong at my window and return home from work to dappled shade in our parking lot. I have […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers free firearms safety classes
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is training people on the importance of firearms safety, offering classes to people interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. Classes will be offered at the Jefferson County Training Range in Fultondale throughout the month...
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
Bham Now
Get free candy + family-friendly fun at this local Trunk or Treat, Oct. 23
Halloween looms ahead, which means it’s time to score as much free candy as possible! Get ready to break out your costume and deck out your trunk with spooky spirit, here are five reasons to attend Asbury United Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 23. 1....
