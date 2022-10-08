ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Road Closure: Bell Hill Rd. - Monday October 10, 2022

Road Closure: Roads and Transportation will close Bell Hill Rd to through traffic between Dickey Springs Rd and Lou George Loop on Monday, Oct 10, to allow McAdory Fire Dept to install a pressure sewer tap into the sanitary sewer manhole. One day only!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Local home builders defy shortage with Parade of Homes

The Greater Birmingham Parade of Homes presented by Spire will return to showcase the metro area’s latest residential builds across two weekends in October. The annual open house event is taking place amid a housing market that remains tight for buyers, especially in the new build sector. Organizers at the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) hope that the chance to view new properties in person will encourage prospective homeowners to move forward despite rising interest rates and explore new build options.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building

The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: Check your trees, please

By Katie Wiswall, Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator Alabama Forestry Commission I live in a condominium community that sits on about 8 acres of land, most of which is still natural forest. I wake up to birdsong at my window and return home from work to dappled shade in our parking lot. I have […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers free firearms safety classes

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is training people on the importance of firearms safety, offering classes to people interested in learning best practices as it relates to gun safety. Classes will be offered at the Jefferson County Training Range in Fultondale throughout the month...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

