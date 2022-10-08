Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & More
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
LJWORLD
KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
Wichita Eagle
KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more
Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
Changes coming to Kansas Oregon Trail historic site with addition of new Native American section
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A historic Topeka park is home to a new Native American-themed addition. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will dedicate a new Native American encampment at the Old Prairie Town at the Ward-Meade Historic Site in a ceremony on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. The encampment includes a wigwam or bark house, a […]
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
Lawrence motorcyclist injured after being ejected on K10
A Lawrence motorcyclist has apparent serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle on K10 in Johnson County, Kansas.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
KAKE TV
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
