Shawnee, KS

LJWORLD

KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more

Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life

When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother

PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
PAOLA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS

