Dick Jaspers, a five-time world champion in the game of three-cushion billiards, performed an exhibition for about 30 spectators in downtown Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022. Jaspers was performing at the small Lawrence private club The Billiards Studio as part of his effort to increase American awareness about the game of three-cushion billiards, which is played on a table without pockets and involves a series of intricate bank shots that players must complete in order to score points. Jaspers, widely considered one of the top players in the history of the game, conducted small group lessons to several top amateur players in the region on Saturday night in Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO