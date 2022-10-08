Read full article on original website
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
LJWORLD
KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
Wichita Eagle
KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more
Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
kshb.com
Legendary Bishop Miege High School girls basketball coach Terry English died Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry English, who coached Bishop Miege girls basketball teams to a remarkable 22 state championships, died Tuesday from a stroke, according to a Facebook post from the high school. English spent most of his life teaching and coaching at the school where he graduated from...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Gary Patterson Caught on Hot Mic After Texas Game Asking About TCU vs. Kansas
The Texas Longhorns smashed the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in their most lopsided win in Red River Rivalry history, but for some, their minds weren’t only in Dallas, but up I-35 in Lawrence, Kansas. That’s where TCU was playing Kansas in a battle between undefeated teams in the Big...
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
wibwnewsnow.com
K-State moves up, KU stands pat in latest AP Top 25
K-State and KU are both in good positions in the latest AP Top 25 following Week 6 of the college football season, even though they played to a one-point win and one-score loss on Saturday, respectively. The Kansas State Wildcats jumped three spots in this week’s poll to No. 17,...
Kansas City, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Kansas City. The Wyandotte High School football team will have a game with Washington High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The De Soto High School football team will have a game with Piper High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
LJWORLD
Photo: 5-time world champion comes to Lawrence to provide billiards exhibition
Dick Jaspers, a five-time world champion in the game of three-cushion billiards, performed an exhibition for about 30 spectators in downtown Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022. Jaspers was performing at the small Lawrence private club The Billiards Studio as part of his effort to increase American awareness about the game of three-cushion billiards, which is played on a table without pockets and involves a series of intricate bank shots that players must complete in order to score points. Jaspers, widely considered one of the top players in the history of the game, conducted small group lessons to several top amateur players in the region on Saturday night in Lawrence.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
fhhstoday.com
Marching Band Places 3rd in Open Class A at Golden Regiment Invitational
Performing second to last in the gold show, marching band places 3rd in Open Class A at Blue Springs’ Golden Regiment Invitational (GRI), Oct.1. “The competition had a lot of hype and stress leading up to it, but once we got there and performed it was an underwhelming experience,” junior Julia Niedźwiedzka said. Niedźwiedzka serves as a woodwind section leader as well as a flute soloist during the band’s show, “Upon Orion’s Belt.”
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
KMBC.com
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
KMBC.com
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
