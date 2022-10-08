Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
Gephardt Daily
Animal activists found not guilty of taking piglets from Southern Utah farm
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two animal activists charged with a 2017 burglary and the theft of two piglets from a Milford farm have been found not guilty. The jury, in St. George, reached a verdict Saturday. The men charged were Paul Picklesimer, 44, and...
upr.org
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm
Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
rtands.com
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
kslnewsradio.com
Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
890kdxu.com
Two Vehicles Damaged In Rock Slide in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- At least two vehicles are damaged after a rockfall in Cedar Canyon. It happened on Saturday afternoon on state Route 14 between mile markers eight and nine near Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol said Highway 14 was closed until about 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the rockfall.
midutahradio.com
Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George
(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
KSLTV
Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah
WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
KSLTV
A couple saves woman from burning car
TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A couple is grateful they took the long way home after they were able to save a woman from a burning car. Deanna McNary said she and her husband live in Toquerville and decided to take the slightly longer and more scenic route home through Quail Creek to look at the leaves when they saw the car in front of them in flames.
suunews.net
Despite a 26 point fourth quarter the Thunderbirds lose to Tarleton St
The Thunderbirds refused to go quietly in Saturday night’s home loss to Tarleton State 42-40. Though the game started slow it did not lack for excitement as both teams battled it out for four quarters. The T-Birds got the ball to start the game but could not move it...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman jailed after ramming husband’s car in Parowan
PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Parowan City police say she rammed the back of her husband’s car after they had been arguing about cheating. Parowan City police were flagged down by “a citizen whose wife crashed into his vehicle...
