Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm

Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
Two Vehicles Damaged In Rock Slide in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- At least two vehicles are damaged after a rockfall in Cedar Canyon. It happened on Saturday afternoon on state Route 14 between mile markers eight and nine near Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol said Highway 14 was closed until about 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the rockfall.
Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George

(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah

WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
A couple saves woman from burning car

TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A couple is grateful they took the long way home after they were able to save a woman from a burning car. Deanna McNary said she and her husband live in Toquerville and decided to take the slightly longer and more scenic route home through Quail Creek to look at the leaves when they saw the car in front of them in flames.
Police: Woman jailed after ramming husband’s car in Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Parowan City police say she rammed the back of her husband’s car after they had been arguing about cheating. Parowan City police were flagged down by “a citizen whose wife crashed into his vehicle...
