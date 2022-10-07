Read full article on original website
Metaverse Might Not Be Successful
The new hyped reality—the Metaverse is proposed to be the future of the internet, promising to solve everything Web 2.0 fell short of. It’s fast becoming a buzzword in the tech world, as more giant corporations invest butload of Benjamins in it. According to a. , the market...
The Noonification: What is OpenAIs Whisper Model? (10/6/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups With Ukrainian Roots Raise $200+ Million in 2022.
The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet.
With projects like Decentraland and Sandbox either live or running through public testing, it feels a bit controversial to state that the metaverse isn’t real. It’s not uncommon to come across expectations that newly formed projects will be able to “build the metaverse” soon or within the next couple of years. To be blunt, that isn’t going to happen. Bringing the metaverse to reality is the single greatest technological challenge that humanity has ever been put up against. It’s the intersection of gaming, VR, AR, blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and many more advanced technologies, some of which have not yet been created. It will take many years, hundreds, even thousands of people working together, and $100M+ for a project to actually bring the first instance of a metaverse experience to the masses.
ShlinkedIn: A Fun Social Network Built On Open Source
In honor of Open Source Month, I wanted to write about ShlinkedIn. ShlinkedIn is a parody of a very popular website (I will leave it to the reader to guess which), and according to its lead developer it has thousands of users. About a year ago it made the #1 page of HackerNews. I first heard about them on a British podcast called Tech Team Weekly.
How to Use .populate() With mongoDB
Let's take a common example of an eCommerce website with two collections for the products and the categories. Each product belongs to a certain category like "shoes", "hats", and "pants" – and we want to refer to a corresponding collection from each product. We do not want to include...
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Is Web3 (still) the Internet of the Future?
While some Web 2.0 businesses are already transforming their infrastructure by adding Web 3.0 elements, most ‘traditional’ internet-based companies and developers are still unaware of the whole Web 3.0 trend and how it can upgrade nearly any business. In this article, we thoroughly explain the differences between the...
What Are the Benefits of Having a Facebook Page on Your Website?
Facebook is a social media giant popular among all age groups and has been a prominent part of everyone’s lives for quite some time. Almost all social media users use Facebook which is why it consists of around 2.5 million active users monthly. This itself answers the question: Why...
What Should You Do If Upwork Sends You a “Dear John” Letter?
Have you seen a movie called – The Purge? Well, you should. That's exactly what Upwork has been doing to the freelancers. You read it right! Upwork is purging our fellow freelancers on an epic scale. So, what’s going on and why?. The Email From Hell. It all...
Superdesk and its Installation
Superdesk is a state-of-the-art digital newsroom system. It combines headless CMS functionality with powerful workflow features for an end-to-end news creation, production, curation and distribution platform. Built alongside journalists in the newsroom, it has a modular, API-centric design that enables news organizations to add and adapt the functionality most relevant to their business.
I made $9,975 in one month on TikTok and Amazon – I get embarrassed talking about it, but now I’m sharing my secret
THIS social media aficionado uses her side hustle to make almost $10,000 in extra cash while working her full-time job, and she said that her experience should give you the courage to start. According to a recent video posted by finance and fashion professional Lexi Larson, who goes by the...
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 31
Review lesson thirty before you study and practice this drill. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 31. LESSON 31. Drill 32. Review lesson thirty before you study and...
Examine the Budget of the Day’s Time
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Now that I have succeeded (if succeeded I have) in persuading you to admit to yourself that you are constantly haunted by a suppressed dissatisfaction with your own arrangement of your daily life; and that the primal cause of that inconvenient dissatisfaction is the feeling that you are every day leaving undone something which you would like to do, and which, indeed, you are always hoping to do when you have "more time"; and now that I have drawn your attention to the glaring, dazzling truth that you never will have "more time," since you already have all the time there is—you expect me to let you into some wonderful secret by which you may at any rate approach the ideal of a perfect arrangement of the day, and by which, therefore, that haunting, unpleasant, daily disappointment of things left undone will be got rid of!
The Leader's Anatomy: Essential Talents And Skills Of An Engineering Mastermind
The ‘How to Become Leader’ courses and books are designed for those who will never become one. A certificate on offset paper and painstaking notes are good for nothing. Leadership is a nature, a way of thinking, a state of mind, you name it. Such a person recognizes their own abilities, whatever the activity is. In this article, I want to talk about my trajectory, and important lessons and also outline the role of people on my career path.
Microservices: The Why and When
With people switching to a cloud-native strategy, we need an architecture that supports it. A variant of Service-oriented architecture, microservice architecture has been instrumental in diversifying services in the digital world. Let’s look at some reports:. In 2021, 45 percent of respondents state that data analytics/business intelligence applications use...
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
Propensity to Motion, Repetition and Imitation
1. In the hemiplagia, when the limbs on one side have lost their power of voluntary motion, the patient is for many days perpetually employed in moving those of the other. 2. When the voluntary power is suspended during sleep, there commences a ceaseless flow of sensitive motions, or ideas of imagination, which compose our dreams. 3. When in the cold fit of an intermittent fever some parts of the system have for a time continued torpid, and have thus expended less than their usual expenditure of sensorial power; a hot fit succeeds, with violent action of those vessels, which had previously been quiescent. All these are explained from an accumulation of sensorial power during the inactivity of some part of the system.
Next Steps in NFTs: Which Innovations Stand Behind Dynamic NFTs?
Dynamic NFTs have more utility since they can respond to user interaction with tokens, which unlocks potentially limitless utility. This technology can be applied in NFT tickets, move-to-earn apps, wallets, games, art, and documentation. Sasha Serykh. Tech PR/Commucations. Credibility. Dynamic NFTs are a new trend in web3. In five questions...
No. I. INTRODUCTION
1. Throughout this little work, I shall number the Paragraphs, in order to be able, at some stages of the work, to refer, with the more facility, to parts that have gone before. The last Number will contain an Index, by the means of which the several matters may be turned to without loss of time; for, when economy is the subject, time is a thing which ought by no means to be overlooked.
