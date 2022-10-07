Read full article on original website
stonehillskyhawks.com
Wagner Breaks Open Win Over Field Hockey in Second Half, 8-0
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (October 9, 2022) – Wagner College broke open a one goal game at the half with a five-goal third quarter on its way to an 8-0 victory over Stonehill College to remain atop the Northeast Conference field hockey standings at Wagner Field Hockey Complex this afternoon.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill MXC Competes In New England XC Championship
DORCHESTER, Mass. (October 8, 2022) – The Stonehill College men's cross country team ran today in the Men's Varsity race at Franklin Park in the New England Cross Country Championship. The race had a total of 20 top teams competing, and the Skyhawks took home ninth place overall, beating out other competing teams including UMass Lowell, Southern New Hampshire University, and Bryant University. Stonehill finished with 245 points at the event, with three runners making it into the top 50 overall.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill Clipped By Saint Francis University, 1-0
LORETTO, PA. (October 9, 2022)- Despite an early score from Saint Francis, both sides fought hard throughout the day but the Stonehill College women's soccer team fell, 1-0 Sunday afternoon at the Stokes Soccerplex in Northeast Conference action. Scoring. SFU: Tomke Dziesiaty (assist: Lauren Pyle), 08:56. Goalkeeping. SFU: Sarah McConnon...
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill's Power Play Guides Women's Ice Hockey Past Post, 4-2
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (October 8, 2022)- The Stonehill women's ice hockey team wrapped up their weekend series against the Post University Eagles with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon. Three of Stonehill's goals were on the powerplay and the other was while the Skyhawks were short-handed. Scoring:. STO: Lucie Turcotte (assist: Paige...
