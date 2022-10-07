PHILADELPHIA, PA. – The Providence College field hockey team fell to BIG EAST foe Temple in a shootout on Friday, Oct. 7 at Howarth Field in Philadelphia, Pa. After 60 minutes of regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, the Owls used a 3-1 advantage in a shootout to earn the 2-1 conference victory. Both team entered the match in a four-way tie for second place in the BIG EAST standings at 2-1. The Friars dropped to 5-7 overall (2-2 BIG EAST), while the Owls improved to 10-3 (3-1 BIG EAST).

