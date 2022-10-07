ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No. 16 Men's Hockey Cruises Past Sacred Heart, 6-1

PROVIDENCE. R.I. – Chase Yoder notched three assists, while Riley Duran, Patrick Moynihan and Connor Kelley posted multi-point efforts as the No. 16 Providence College men's hockey team opened the 2022-23 regular season with a 6-1 win over Sacred Heart on Friday (Oct. 7) at Schneider Arena. SCORE. Providence...
Volleyball Drops Match To No. 21 Creighton In Straight Sets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays in straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Providence, R.I. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton took set one, 25-13. - Providence had a strong start, notching a 10-6 lead early in the set. - The...
Men’s Soccer Ties Marquette 3-3 At Home In BIG EAST Play

Providence, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied Marquette University, 3-3, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at home. Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal) each contributed to the Friars' three points. SCORE. Providence 3 | Marquette 3. RECORDS. Providence 3-3-5 (1-1-3 BIG EAST) | Marquette...
Field Hockey Drops 3-0 Decision To No. 22 Maine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team fell to No. 22 Maine, 3-0, on Sunday, Oct. Providence dropped to 5-8 on the season, with five of its eight losses coming at the hands of nationally-ranked opponents. Maine improved to 10-3 on the year. The Friars honored their five seniors and two graduate assistants prior to the match.
Volleyball Downs Xavier in BIG EAST Home Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team beat Xavier in four sets on Friday, Oct. 7 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. It marked the first home conference match of the season for the Friars and their first victory in BIG EAST play. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Xavier took...
Field Hockey Falls In A Shootout At Temple, 2-1

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – The Providence College field hockey team fell to BIG EAST foe Temple in a shootout on Friday, Oct. 7 at Howarth Field in Philadelphia, Pa. After 60 minutes of regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, the Owls used a 3-1 advantage in a shootout to earn the 2-1 conference victory. Both team entered the match in a four-way tie for second place in the BIG EAST standings at 2-1. The Friars dropped to 5-7 overall (2-2 BIG EAST), while the Owls improved to 10-3 (3-1 BIG EAST).
