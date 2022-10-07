Read full article on original website
Related
1027superhits.com
Teen injured in shooting, then involved in crash
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night, then involved in a crash that happened when her mother was driving her to a hospital. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the River West Apartments. The teenager’s injuries were not serious.
1027superhits.com
PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
1027superhits.com
Four juveniles, one adult arrested following late night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say five people were arrested — four of them juveniles — after a shooting Sunday night involving an allegedly stolen car. Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over at 11:52 p.m. near McClure and Sheridan, but stopped after it fled at a high rate of speed.
1027superhits.com
Eric Holder to be keynote speaker at Peoria MLK Luncheon
PEORIA, Ill. – The man described as the third longest-serving Attorney General in U.S. history will be the keynote speaker at a big annual Peoria event. The group Public Employees for Community Concerns says they’ve tapped Eric Holder to speak at the annual Martin Luther King, Junior luncheon, scheduled for January 16th at the Peoria Civic Center.
Comments / 0