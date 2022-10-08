Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get all the love after final Cardinals at-bats
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both ended their legendary careers on Saturday night as the St. Louis Cardinals bowed out of the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the heartbreaking 2-0 loss, both Pujols and Molina went down swinging – literally – and extended the Cardinals’ lifeline during...
Mets Morning News: Dead
If you are reading this message, the 2022 New York Mets have died. I would say they fought valiantly and with heart, but the safer bet is to say they didn’t. Something like a 6-0 loss with one hit sounds more likely. Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post,...
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
Mets set lineup for Game 2 of Wild Card Series
Starling Marte - RF Francisco Lindor - SS Coming off a brutal 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 last night, the Mets must win to force a Game 3 tomorrow night. They’re set to face the left-handed Blake Snell, who had a 3.38 ERA and 2.80 FIP in 128.0 innings in the regular season.
Watch: Max Scherzer booed off mound after awful Game 1 start
Max Scherzer had a brutal outing in Game 1 of his New York Mets’ NL Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, and the team’s fans were not shy about letting him now what they thought of his performance. Scherzer was lifted after allowing four...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
The Mets live to play another day
The Mets came into tonight’s game with everything on the line. Their season would be over if they lost, and they had been smacked around the night before by the Padres, so the vibes were not great. Jacob deGrom was facing off against Blake Snell, a pitcher the Mets had seen earlier in the year and had been able to smack around themselves. But deGrom has historically been the recipient of less than ample run support from the Mets, and that would not fly for a do-or-die playoff game. But there were nine innings (at least) standing between the Mets and the end of their season, and that’s more than enough time to right the ship.
