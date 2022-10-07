SANTA CLARA -- The San Francisco 49ers activated safety Jimmie Ward from injured reserve on Saturday, adding a key piece back to the NFL's stingiest defenses.The Niners added Ward in time to play Sunday at Carolina. Ward has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring early in training camp.Ward has been one one of the most dependable secondary players for the 49ers in recent years with his ability at deep safety to limit big plays.San Francisco more than survived his absence with veteran Tashaun Gipson, who was signed in late August to team with promising second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga.That duo has...

