Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
The decision comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt.
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers cornerback Moseley
The 49ers reportedly have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 49ers' season.
49ers-Panthers Injury Updates: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Robbie Gould ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 5.
Jimmie Ward to undergo surgery on broken hand, other 49ers injury updates from Kyle Shanahan
This morning, ESPN reported that an MRI revealed that Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. After the game, that's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said the San Francisco 49ers feared for their veteran starting cornerback. The 49ers coach confirmed the ESPN report during his...
49ers safety Jimmie Ward activated from injured reserve
SANTA CLARA -- The San Francisco 49ers activated safety Jimmie Ward from injured reserve on Saturday, adding a key piece back to the NFL's stingiest defenses.The Niners added Ward in time to play Sunday at Carolina. Ward has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring early in training camp.Ward has been one one of the most dependable secondary players for the 49ers in recent years with his ability at deep safety to limit big plays.San Francisco more than survived his absence with veteran Tashaun Gipson, who was signed in late August to team with promising second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga.That duo has...
Sportsnaut
3 San Francisco 49ers cornerback options following Emmanuel Moseley injury news
The San Francisco 49ers took out the Carolina Panthers by the score of 37-15 in dominating fashion Sunday, earning their
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
NBC Bay Area
Emmanuel Moseley Tore ACL in 49ers' Win Vs. Panthers, Kyle Shanahan Confirms
Shanahan confirms 49ers cornerback Moseley has torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL and...
brownsnation.com
3 Things To Know About Browns’ LB Deion Jones
Andrew Berry might have just evened the score against the Atlanta Falcons. One week after limping out of Mercedes Benz Stadium with a 20-23 loss, Berry stole an inside linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. Former All-Pro Deion Jones, currently on the Falcon’s injured reserve, will need to pass a physical...
numberfire.com
Josh Palmer (ankle) available for Chargers in Week 5
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) will play in Week Five's game against the Cleveland Browns. Even with a questionable designation with an ankle injury, Palmer is active for the Chargers. In an expanded role with Keenan Allen inactive, our models project Palmer to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
FOX Sports
Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith in concussion protocol
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in the concussion protocol but tests on his neck came back negative after Sunday’s
Yardbarker
Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this...
