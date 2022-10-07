ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers cornerback Moseley

The 49ers reportedly have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 49ers' season.
49ers-Panthers Injury Updates: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Robbie Gould ruled out

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 5.
49ers safety Jimmie Ward activated from injured reserve

SANTA CLARA -- The San Francisco 49ers activated safety Jimmie Ward from injured reserve on Saturday, adding a key piece back to the NFL's stingiest defenses.The Niners added Ward in time to play Sunday at Carolina. Ward has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring early in training camp.Ward has been one one of the most dependable secondary players for the 49ers in recent years with his ability at deep safety to limit big plays.San Francisco more than survived his absence with veteran Tashaun Gipson, who was signed in late August to team with promising second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga.That duo has...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
3 Things To Know About Browns’ LB Deion Jones

Andrew Berry might have just evened the score against the Atlanta Falcons. One week after limping out of Mercedes Benz Stadium with a 20-23 loss, Berry stole an inside linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. Former All-Pro Deion Jones, currently on the Falcon’s injured reserve, will need to pass a physical...
Josh Palmer (ankle) available for Chargers in Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) will play in Week Five's game against the Cleveland Browns. Even with a questionable designation with an ankle injury, Palmer is active for the Chargers. In an expanded role with Keenan Allen inactive, our models project Palmer to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.
Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this...
