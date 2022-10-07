Read full article on original website
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
hsusports.com
Red Wave Women Defeat Eagles, Men Fall By Three
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - Henderson State swam its second meet in as many days, this time inside the confines of Wells Natatorium for the first time this season, as the Red Wave women defeated Oklahoma Christian, 153.5-77.5. The men, despite having their 200 free relay team beat the 2023 NCAA qualifying time, fell to the current fifth-ranked Eagles, 117-114.
hsusports.com
Turnovers Sink Reddies in Ada, 31-10
ADA, Okla. - Two first-quarter fumbles and four overall turnovers for Henderson State had the Reddies playing catchup from the early going as HSU fell to East Central Saturday afternoon, 31-10. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak over the Tigers for Henderson. The Reddies missed two field goals on...
nwahomepage.com
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
advancemonticellonian.com
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8
Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
swark.today
Three Hope High classes staged reunions this past weekend
The Hope High School graduating classes of 1972, 1980 and 1992 proved this past weekend, which was not coincidentally homecoming weekend at their old school, that class reunions are still viable even after social media seemed to make them obsolete. Held at the home of Sherese and Robert Phillips in...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia teacher aims to help dyslexic students
Jodie Daniell has moved into a new role for the Arkadelphia Public School District. She is the new dyslexia interventionist, a new full-time position in the district this year. Daniell has been Peake Elementary School’s instructional facilitator for the past five years after spending five years as a Peake fourth-grade teacher. Daniell had six years of experience in the Nashville School District before coming to Arkadelphia.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say
BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
mcnews.online
40th annual quilt show set for October 7-9
Montgomery County Extension Homemakers are proud to present the 40th annual Montgomery County Quilt Show to be held October 7-9 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Mount Ida. Once a part of the QQC Festival, the quilt show gets a chance to shine this year as it steps out on...
KTLO
California man arrested in Hot Springs sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S....
