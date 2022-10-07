ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

IRS failed to send child tax credit to millions: audit

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration’s advanced child tax credit payments proved to be a “godsend” for many low-income families, but a recent audit found that the IRS also failed to send money to millions of taxpayers who qualified. The audit, released Tuesday by the Treasury Inspector...
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Irs Audits#Internal Revenue Service
Daily Mail

IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN'T have received them - and failed to send $3.7BN to 4.1m eligible households last year as part of pandemic package

The Internal Revenue Service sent out $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn't have received them last year. A new audit from the Treasury Inspector General found the error between July and December of 2021, during the period President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments rather than the typical annual refund.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Cadrene Heslop

Parents Can Claim $3,600 From The IRS In Less Than 30 Days

Parents have little time to claim $3,600 from an unclaimed pool of $3.7 billion. They can get these funds on behalf of their dependents. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration made the reveal. Their report said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not make some payments. (source)
HackerNoon

Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
CELL PHONES
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
INCOME TAX
investorjunkie.com

The 8 Best Roth IRA Accounts of 2022

When it comes to investing for retirement, a Roth IRA is one of the best ways to get started. This is because this tax-advantaged account lets you withdraw your qualified earnings during retirement without paying taxes, which is the opposite of a traditional IRA. These days, most leading brokers and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Reminder: Estimated Tax Payments Are Due Today

Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed, have a side gig, or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Tips for Paying Estimated Taxes

Many people experience career changes and significant income swings. Often, this meant facing unfamiliar federal income tax requirements, like estimated taxes, which can confuse the newly self-employed. Here are a few tips to help taxpayers avoid mistakes that result in penalties and interest. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy