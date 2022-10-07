Read full article on original website
IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN'T have received them - and failed to send $3.7BN to 4.1m eligible households last year as part of pandemic package
The Internal Revenue Service sent out $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn't have received them last year. A new audit from the Treasury Inspector General found the error between July and December of 2021, during the period President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments rather than the typical annual refund.
Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should start transferring special refunds of up to $750 into bank accounts before the end of September. Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?Pixabay.
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
Requested a late-filing tax extension? The deadline is looming closer
The Internal Revenue Service is urging Americans who received a late-filing extension to submit their 2021 tax returns before the Oct. 17 deadline.
IRS makes child tax credit payment errors
The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
The 8 Best Roth IRA Accounts of 2022
When it comes to investing for retirement, a Roth IRA is one of the best ways to get started. This is because this tax-advantaged account lets you withdraw your qualified earnings during retirement without paying taxes, which is the opposite of a traditional IRA. These days, most leading brokers and...
Reminder: Estimated Tax Payments Are Due Today
Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed, have a side gig, or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
Tips for Paying Estimated Taxes
Many people experience career changes and significant income swings. Often, this meant facing unfamiliar federal income tax requirements, like estimated taxes, which can confuse the newly self-employed. Here are a few tips to help taxpayers avoid mistakes that result in penalties and interest. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited...
6 States Sue To Block Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Because Their Governments Really Need The Interest Income
The student loan lawsuits continue. Six states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina — have jointly filed a lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. As with the other lawsuits, the plaintiffs argue that the president does not have the unilateral...
