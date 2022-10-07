Read full article on original website
Related
dyc.edu
Wlostowski Paces Saints in Assists and Digs Against No. 2 Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The D'Youville University women's volleyball team hosted East Coast Conference member, Mercy, at the College Center Gym on Sunday. The Saints started out hot, taking the first set at 25-20, but dropped the next three (19-25, 12-25, 15-25) to fall to 4-18 overall this season. Mercy came into the match ranked second in the conference.
dyc.edu
Saints Finish Up Albany Trip
ALBANY, N.Y. - The D'Youville University women's volleyball team was in the state capital for two matches Saturday, and found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for both, falling to 4-16 on the year. The Saints fell to Saint Rose in three sets to open the weekend, then dropped a four-set contest to Alliance University.
dyc.edu
Saints Finish Match Against The Eagles From LaMoy Field
WATERBURY, C.T.- The Saints finished their road match against the Eagles of Post University on Saturday from LaMoy Field with the Saints falling, 9-0. STAT OF THE MATCH. Ethan Picard was at the pitch for the Saints and gathered four saves on the afternoon. The four saves made by Picard put his season total at 76, which ranks first in the East Coast Conference.
Comments / 0