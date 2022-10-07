WATERBURY, C.T.- The Saints finished their road match against the Eagles of Post University on Saturday from LaMoy Field with the Saints falling, 9-0. STAT OF THE MATCH. Ethan Picard was at the pitch for the Saints and gathered four saves on the afternoon. The four saves made by Picard put his season total at 76, which ranks first in the East Coast Conference.

