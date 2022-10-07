Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
R Scarlet Knights
No. 23 Field Hockey Takes Down No. 3 Northwestern
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 23 Rutgers field hockey team earned its highest ranked win of the season Saturday in a massive victory, taking down No. 3 ranked and the defending national champion Northwestern Wildcats, 2-1. Indy van Ek and Iris Langejans scored goals in the opening quarter for RU, and the defense held on to the lead their to secure the victory.
R Scarlet Knights
2022-23 Season Preview: Rutgers Men’s Basketball Looking to Go “Back-to-Back-Back” for 1st Time in School History
The Scarlet Knights roster will look a bit different to those of year’s past, without the return of a few familiar faces. Five-year guard Geo Baker has graduated, and four-year forward Ron Harper Jr., is one of the newest members of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. McConnell, who led...
R Scarlet Knights
No. 10 Women’s Soccer Halts Hoosiers, 1-0
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer (12-1-1, 4-1-1) shut out Indiana (2-5-6, 0-5-1) in a 1-0 triumph on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field and live on ESPN2. Sophomore midfielder Kylie Daigle finished her own penalty kick after being fouled in the box in the 61st minute, putting Rutgers ahead for good in its eighth shutout win of the season.
R Scarlet Knights
Starting XI: No. 10 Women's Soccer vs. Indiana
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer (11-1-1, 3-1-1) begins a three-match homestand hosting Indiana (2-4-6, 0-4-1) on Sun., Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. ET at Yurcak Field and live on ESPN2 with Steve Schlanger and Lori Lindsey on the call. It is Breast Cancer Awareness Day at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
R Scarlet Knights
Swimming & Diving Takes First In 10 Of 13 Events On Day Two of Quad Meet
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers swimming & diving squad wrapped up its season-opening quad meet with LIU, Buffalo and Felician on Saturday afternoon at the Rutgers Aquatics Center winning 10 of the day's the 13 events. FROM THE POOL DECK. Scarlet Knights took the top times in all six-morning...
R Scarlet Knights
Women's Golf Hosts Ninth Annual Unger-DeBlasio Cup
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women's golf hosted another successful Unger-DeBlasio Cup on Friday at the Rutgers University Golf Course. The ninth annual cup featured the largest field in event history, with over 100 participating golfers. Former coaches in attendance included Maura Waters Ballard, Jan Unger and Art DeBlasio. The...
R Scarlet Knights
Statement from Head Coach Greg Schiano
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Statement from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano:. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator. I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.
Comments / 0