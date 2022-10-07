Read full article on original website
Saints Take 3rd At The Head Of The Genesee
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- The Women's rowing team competed at the Head of the Genesee. The 5k competition featured crews from all over western and central New York. The Varsity 4+ of Coxswain Jessica Lawson, Madelynn Racaniello, Julia Cecil, Julia Neal, Riley Nyhlen finished 3rd behind Ithaca (A) and Binghamton and ahead of Ithaca(B) Nazareth and St. John Fisher.
Saints Finish Match Against The Eagles From LaMoy Field
WATERBURY, C.T.- The Saints finished their road match against the Eagles of Post University on Saturday from LaMoy Field with the Saints falling, 9-0. STAT OF THE MATCH. Ethan Picard was at the pitch for the Saints and gathered four saves on the afternoon. The four saves made by Picard put his season total at 76, which ranks first in the East Coast Conference.
