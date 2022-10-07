Read full article on original website
Saints Take 3rd At The Head Of The Genesee
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- The Women's rowing team competed at the Head of the Genesee. The 5k competition featured crews from all over western and central New York. The Varsity 4+ of Coxswain Jessica Lawson, Madelynn Racaniello, Julia Cecil, Julia Neal, Riley Nyhlen finished 3rd behind Ithaca (A) and Binghamton and ahead of Ithaca(B) Nazareth and St. John Fisher.
Wlostowski Paces Saints in Assists and Digs Against No. 2 Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The D'Youville University women's volleyball team hosted East Coast Conference member, Mercy, at the College Center Gym on Sunday. The Saints started out hot, taking the first set at 25-20, but dropped the next three (19-25, 12-25, 15-25) to fall to 4-18 overall this season. Mercy came into the match ranked second in the conference.
Saints Finish Up Albany Trip
ALBANY, N.Y. - The D'Youville University women's volleyball team was in the state capital for two matches Saturday, and found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for both, falling to 4-16 on the year. The Saints fell to Saint Rose in three sets to open the weekend, then dropped a four-set contest to Alliance University.
Football Frenzy: Monroe hands state-ranked HF-L first loss
Red Jackets snag four interceptions to upset Cougars
Rochester Oratorio Society to perform “The Ordering of Moses”
The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform “The Ordering of Moses” at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. The piece is by R. Nathaniel Dett, who was the first Black graduate of the Eastman School of Music, president of the Rochester NAACP, and director of music at Trinity Presbyterian (now Trinity Emmanuel) and Two Saints Episcopal churches. He was also a mentor to Rochester’s William Warfield.
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
Football Frenzy: Churchville-Chili wins on walk-off field goal
St. Lucia's last-second field goal gives Saints homecoming victory
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
Brockport tennis team finds bedbugs in their hotel room
On Sept. 23, when traveling to compete at the New Paltz invitational, SUNY Brockport’s tennis team found bedbugs in their rooms. They had to drive hours before they could find another hotel the night before their match. On the way to New Paltz, captains Eliza Gonzalez and Elizabeth Sirico...
Organization hosts Rochester's 'Women's Wave' to encourage voting education
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s City Day of Action brought together community members from all walks of life for Rochester’s Women’s March companion event “Women’s Wave.” The event provided community members an opportunity for an afternoon of advocacy, and more importantly to Jillian Quigley, co-director of Rochester’s Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force, education.
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across the state, country
While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to Triple A, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a...
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
Hamlin woman earns TOPS® recognition for weight loss
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Susan Reynolds of Hamlin, who lost 93.75 pounds, and Paul Wilson of Port Leyden, who lost 48 pounds, are the 2021 New York Queen and King. They were honored at the New York recognition event on June 4 in Auburn.
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
Storm Team 2 Kevin O'Neill's Daybreak Forecast for 10/09/2022
On Sunday, expect a high of 60 with clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon. South of Buffalo there could be some light, nuisance showers.
Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
