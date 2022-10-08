ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County

Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingston, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Crossville, TN
Sports
City
Livingston, TN
City
Crossville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Jets#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Macon County Tigers#State#Smhs#Wildcats#Livingston Academy
wvlt.tv

One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says

CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News. The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weatherboy.com

100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Cumberland County Deputy Killed Saturday In Off-Duty Crash In Fentress County

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Corban Goad, age 21, who was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County while off duty Saturday night, October 8, 2022. A 2019 graduate of Stone Memorial High School, Corban was employed with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. His parents are Joy and Chester Goad. The Sheriff’s Office said, “Corban always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect” and “will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts.” The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks “that you join (them) and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.” (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy