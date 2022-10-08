The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Corban Goad, age 21, who was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County while off duty Saturday night, October 8, 2022. A 2019 graduate of Stone Memorial High School, Corban was employed with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. His parents are Joy and Chester Goad. The Sheriff’s Office said, “Corban always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect” and “will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts.” The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks “that you join (them) and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.” (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)

FENTRESS COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO