wvlt.tv
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium...
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
WBIR
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
wvlt.tv
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News. The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Deputy Killed Saturday In Off-Duty Crash In Fentress County
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Corban Goad, age 21, who was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County while off duty Saturday night, October 8, 2022. A 2019 graduate of Stone Memorial High School, Corban was employed with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. His parents are Joy and Chester Goad. The Sheriff’s Office said, “Corban always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect” and “will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts.” The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks “that you join (them) and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.” (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)
Smith County rollover crash leaves two seriously injured
First responders from Smith County spent part of their Sunday morning saving multiple people who got trapped inside a car because of a wreck.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
WBIR
LCSO: Fatal crash on Tellico Parkway
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Loudon County. LCSO said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tellico Parkway.
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
