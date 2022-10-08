Read full article on original website
No. 2 Punahou picks apart No. 5 Saint Louis, solidifies top spot in ILH
For the past 36 years, the road to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu football championship usually ran through Saint Louis, and this year is no exception. But No. 2-ranked Punahou crossed a major milestone on that journey Saturday afternoon by picking apart the visiting No. 5 Crusaders, 42-21, at Alexander Field to secure the top spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The Buffanblu improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ILH, and by sweeping both games against Saint Louis in the regular season, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will then be one victory away from clinching their first state tournament berth since 2014.
Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander earn Big West awards
Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander won Big West Conference awards on Monday.
‘Bows Football Final — San Diego State reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is now available.
No. 11 Aiea bombards Castle
KANEOHE—Ezekiel Olie threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 11 Aiea past Castle, 52-35 at the Knights field Saturday to keep pace in the OIA Division I standings. For the second week in a row, Na Alii (6-2 overall, 4-1 OIA) rolled up over 500 yards...
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This is not your typical automobile race. Right now, the Rebelle Rally, an off-road endurance run over sand dunes and tough terrain, is taking place in the California-Nevada desert. And all the racers are women. Hawaii-born Verena Mei is a Rebelle Rally veteran, and a race and...
Kona returns to normalcy after first two-day Ironman World Championship
Many of the 20,000-plus people who flocked to Kailua-Kona last week for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship have left the island. The cones and road closure signs are gone. The country flags that lined a large stretch of Aliʻi Drive have been packed away. Normalcy has returned after a wild week filled with the aloha spirit.
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Oahu, Kauai under flood advisories as storms arrive
The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon
Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through Thursday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands will bring periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Monday Morning Weather - Light Trades, Humid Conditions, and Afternoon Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week. Showers will begin to increase in coverage across the islands today as some deeper tropical moisture begins to lift northward into the state. More widespread rainfall and perhaps a few thunderstorms will affect the islands tonight through Thursday as a front develops near the western end of the state and slowly tracks east. A cold front may then move over the islands Friday and Saturday, bringing a return of moderate trades and more typical trade wind weather to the island chain.
Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
Hawaii is top destination among Gen Z travelers
A new study looked at where the Gen Z population is booking their next vacations, and Hawaii came out close to the top.
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Surf of...
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
