Pearl City, HI

scoringlive.com

No. 2 Punahou picks apart No. 5 Saint Louis, solidifies top spot in ILH

For the past 36 years, the road to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu football championship usually ran through Saint Louis, and this year is no exception. But No. 2-ranked Punahou crossed a major milestone on that journey Saturday afternoon by picking apart the visiting No. 5 Crusaders, 42-21, at Alexander Field to secure the top spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The Buffanblu improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ILH, and by sweeping both games against Saint Louis in the regular season, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will then be one victory away from clinching their first state tournament berth since 2014.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

No. 11 Aiea bombards Castle

KANEOHE—Ezekiel Olie threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 11 Aiea past Castle, 52-35 at the Knights field Saturday to keep pace in the OIA Division I standings. For the second week in a row, Na Alii (6-2 overall, 4-1 OIA) rolled up over 500 yards...
NEWBURGH, IN
bigislandnow.com

Kona returns to normalcy after first two-day Ironman World Championship

Many of the 20,000-plus people who flocked to Kailua-Kona last week for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship have left the island. The cones and road closure signs are gone. The country flags that lined a large stretch of Aliʻi Drive have been packed away. Normalcy has returned after a wild week filled with the aloha spirit.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon

Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Monday Morning Weather - Light Trades, Humid Conditions, and Afternoon Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week. Showers will begin to increase in coverage across the islands today as some deeper tropical moisture begins to lift northward into the state. More widespread rainfall and perhaps a few thunderstorms will affect the islands tonight through Thursday as a front develops near the western end of the state and slowly tracks east. A cold front may then move over the islands Friday and Saturday, bringing a return of moderate trades and more typical trade wind weather to the island chain.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Surf of...
HONOLULU, HI

