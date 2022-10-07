Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Mother Screams When Confronted for Skipping the Line at Disney
You just never know which Disney video is going to go viral next! From ride evacuations to Guests’ making poor decisions, the Disney Parks are not free from incidents despite the idea of the “Disney bubble” being perfect. Guests get angry at Cast Members, but a new...
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Disneyland's Next Big Attraction Is Opening Earlier Than We Thought
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway has an opening date at Disneyland and it's a lot sooner than we thought. Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland has been closed down for a major renovation for several months. The entire land is completely shut down. Fans have been looking forward to the land reopening, not only because of all the expected design changes but also a brand new major attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. We were expecting the new ride to open alongside the new land at some point early next year. But we just learned that the attraction will come first, and much earlier than we were expecting.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
ComicBook
Disneyland Park Announces Disney100 Anniversary Celebration
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100-year history with the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. First announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in September, Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a company-wide celebration officially launching during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Beginning on January 27th, 2023, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will debut special limited-time offerings throughout the resort, including two new nighttime shows and a sparkling platinum makeover for Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Exclusive Hercules Loungefly Backpack Goes The Distance to Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this beautifully adorned Hercules bags at Uptown Jewelers, creating the perfect bag for those trying to find where they belong. Hercules Loungefly Backpack – $85.00. This back features a pattern featuring Hercules, The Muses,...
disneytips.com
Opening Date Confirmed for Disney’s Next Big Family Attraction
While fans at Walt Disney World have been focused on new and upcoming thrill rides, like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, we can’t forget about all of the great new family rides that are coming to Disney Parks for Guests of all ages to enjoy together.
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate Guide to MagicBands at Walt Disney World
So… you’ve got (or will soon be getting) a MagicBand or MagicBand+ for your Walt Disney World vacation! But how, exactly, does this unique piece of technology-on-your-wrist work, and what can you DO with it?. You are reading: Best magic band | The Ultimate Guide to MagicBands at...
Cruise ship passengers are left furious as production of new reality series The Real Love Boat 'ruins' their holiday
Angry cruise ship passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration that shooting of Channel 10's new reality series The Real Love Boat 'ruined' their holiday. The series was filmed earlier this year on Princess Cruises' Regal Princess with cast and crew sharing the luxurious ocean liner with paying customers.
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom
It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
disneydining.com
EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement
A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
Comments / 1