Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eousports.com
Mendoza Tallies 3 Interceptions in Loss to No. 17 Rocky
LA GRANDE, Ore. - Eastern Oregon University fell to the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears on Saturday afternoon in Billings, Montana. In a defensive battle that saw eight interceptions between the two teams, Rocky lead the whole way winning 28-6. With the loss EOU falls to 0-7 on the year and Rocky improves to 5-1. The game started off with the defense trading shots as a Rocky interception ended the Mounties' first drive. EOU didn't have to wait long as on the next play Josh Mendoza picked off Rocky's George Tribble to give the Mountaineers another shot. Unable to get anything going the Mounties went three and out. The Battlin' Bears found the endzone on the ensuing drive putting together a nine-play, 85-yard drive to take the first lead of the game, 7-0.
eousports.com
Mounties Down Beacons in Four
LA GRANDE, Ore. – The No. 1 Mountaineers added on to their win streak on Friday night taking on the Bushnell Beacons at home in La Grande. The Mounties were taken to four sets by Bushnell and took the match win, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20. With the win the Mounties push their win streak to 19 sitting at 19-1 and Bushnell falls to 12-8. Eastern took a commanding lead in the first set and controlled it from their third point on. The Mounties held a nine-point lead at two different points of the set and eventually would close it out with an eight-point set victory thanks to a balanced offensive attack. In just the first set Eastern had six players record a kill as the Mounties jumped out to the 1-0 lead winning, 25-17. Bushnell struck back in the second set. The Beacons grabbed the lead from the start and held the lead the entire set evening up the match at one set a piece. A balanced Beacon attack combined with 13 Mountaineer errors defined the second set. Bushnell won 25-22.
Comments / 0