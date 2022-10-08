LA GRANDE, Ore. – The No. 1 Mountaineers added on to their win streak on Friday night taking on the Bushnell Beacons at home in La Grande. The Mounties were taken to four sets by Bushnell and took the match win, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20. With the win the Mounties push their win streak to 19 sitting at 19-1 and Bushnell falls to 12-8. Eastern took a commanding lead in the first set and controlled it from their third point on. The Mounties held a nine-point lead at two different points of the set and eventually would close it out with an eight-point set victory thanks to a balanced offensive attack. In just the first set Eastern had six players record a kill as the Mounties jumped out to the 1-0 lead winning, 25-17. Bushnell struck back in the second set. The Beacons grabbed the lead from the start and held the lead the entire set evening up the match at one set a piece. A balanced Beacon attack combined with 13 Mountaineer errors defined the second set. Bushnell won 25-22.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO