USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina softball sweeps exhibition doubleheader at home
After opening its preseason with a 4-0 victory on the road against Georgia Tech, the South Carolina softball team continued its undefeated run on Sunday at Beckham Field with two exhibition wins over USC Aiken and Georgia Southern. Pitching played a large role in both victories, as the Gamecocks' pitchers...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina men’s soccer team falls 3-1 to No. 6 Marshall
The Gamecock men’s soccer team lost 3-1 to No. 6 Marshall on Saturday night at Stone Stadium, making it the team's first loss in conference play this season. Prior to the matchup, head coach Tony Annan said the team’s strategy was to limit Marshall’s offense to the best of their ability and utilize counterattack opportunities.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: South Carolina softball takes on Georgia Southern and USC Aiken in Sunday scrimmages
The South Carolina softball team continued its undefeated run with two exhibition wins over USC Aiken and Georgia Southern Sunday at Beckham Field. The Gamecocks scored victories in both games beating the Pacers 7-0 and the Eagles 3-1. Photos captured by Joseph Anderson | The Daily Gamecock.
Future Gamecocks picked for Shrine Bowl
Several South Carolina Gamecocks commitments were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The game, which has been on a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, is set for Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School. Several future Gamecocks were selected to represent their state. Offensive lineman Markee Anderson (Dorman),...
Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award
NEW YORK — (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s busy offseason after winning another NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color. Last season, Staley started handing out pieces of the first championship nets won in...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: Gamecocks football upsets No.13 Kentucky in road game
The South Carolina football team upset No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 Saturday night after the Wildcats starting quarterback Will Levis was ruled out before game time. With the win in Lexington, head coach Shane Beamer earned his first win over a ranked opponent as head coach at USC. Coincidentally, it came against the same team that the Gamecocks played against two years ago when Shane Beamer found out he was going to be the next head coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Kentucky's loss to South Carolina
Mark Stoops suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Kentucky career Saturday night, falling to South Carolina 24-14. The Wildcats were missing Will Levis, but that wasn’t why they lost. To Stoops, Kentucky lost simply because of poor effort on both sides of the ball. Hid opening statement postgame...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops during postgame celebration with his team
Shane Beamer got the last laugh Saturday night after South Carolina’s upset 24-14 win over Kentucky. During South Carolina’s postgame celebration, Beamer also brought up Mark Stoops’ SEC Media Days comments. “Make sure we’re classy in our postgame with the media,” Beamer told his team. “At SEC...
Rattler Interaction Underscores Beamer's Character
Head coach Shane Beamer had an impressive interaction with quarterback Spencer Rattler during his postgame interview.
USC Gamecock
Signature dishes represent school spirit, culture at dining halls
The Carolina Food Company is cooking up new ideas for signature food items in dining halls across USC. This is seen through the addition of the Cocky Cookie, a treat with school-spirit-inspired twists. The Cocky Cookie made its first appearance in dining halls in November 2021 and can now be...
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
USC Gamecock
Column: USC needs to improve its housing accommodations
The first-year experience in college is one that is memorable and should be stress-free. However, with the shortage of housing on campus this year, some first-time students are facing problems with USC's current housing accommodations. The university expected to have 6,200 first-year students on campus this year, but currently has...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Army General Joins Boyer Construction
Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
manninglive.com
New medical practice in Summerton
In December of 2021, F.N.P Miranda Kerley and her husband Dr. Eric Kerley, opened K&M Care. Miranda Kerley was born in Santee, South Carolina. She lived in Summerville, where she worked in the ER at MUSC. But she always wanted to bring another medical option to her hometown. Miranda said,...
WIS-TV
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
iheart.com
Soldier Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Fort Jackson
(Columbia, SC)-- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive at Fort Jackson. The soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was discovered in her barracks Friday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A 48-hour training stand...
