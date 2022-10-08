Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Bay Area Church v. County, Million $$ Court Battle over COVID Penalties Heads to CA Supreme Court
SAN JOSE, CA – Santa Clara County apparently won’t let a scofflaw church off easy, filing a motion with the California Supreme Court late last month, asking for a review of a decision by the Sixth District Court of Appeal that allowed a San Jose church to avoid paying about $270,000 in contempt of court fees.
davisvanguard.org
Looking Back: Bringing Wrongful Convictions to the Attention of State Legislators
“Looking back” will feature reprints of articles that Jeff previously wrote while a columnist at The Westchester Guardian, which encompass topics that are applicable here in CA as well as across the country and not simply applicable to NY. On February 13, 2010, the State Legislature’s Black and Puerto...
Comments / 0