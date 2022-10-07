Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Legal expert: rescheduling of marijuana by the Attorney General would ‘be huge’
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Biden announced he would be pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Frank Snyder, a Professor of Law at Texas A&M University School of Law, joined First News at Four to give his perspective...
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization
Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level. The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to […]
White House Drug Czar Recognizes Benefits Of Medical Marijuana, Calls For More Research
The United States is in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic. To tackle the situation, institutions responsible for stemming the crisis seem to be open to alternative solutions. White House drug czar Rahul Gupta, for example, weighed in on the issue during a recent interview with KSTP-TV in Minnesota....
Drug Policy Alliance Responds To Biden's Pardoning All Fed Cannabis Offenses & Review Of Marijuana Scheduling
The Drug Policy Alliance issued the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession:. "We are thrilled to see President Biden holding true to his commitment to pardon every person with simple marijuana charges at the federal level, including...
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon is estimated to help more than 6,500 people but leaves out many Americans hurt by the war on drugs.
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Nevada Current.
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden's executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden Issues Blanket Pardons For Simple Marijuana Possessions, Calls For Legal Reforms
"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs," Biden said.
Register Citizen
What President Biden's clearing of cannabis charges means for Connecticut
While thousands of people convicted for federal cannabis possession laws will be cleared by President Joe Biden's surprise blanket pardon this week that acknowledges a failure of the multi-decade war on drugs, Connecticut's 2021 retail-sales law already paved the way for similar cases here. The state's recreational cannabis law ordered...
Pardons for marijuana fuel calls for action in Kansas, as medical pot bill is weighed
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- President Biden’s sweeping move to pardon minor federal marijuana offenses could have a ripple effect for some states. It’s also fueling calls for action in Kansas, which is one of just a few states that have lagged behind on marijuana reform. The move is being welcomed by some Kansans, who are eager […]
I’m a Cop. It’s About Time We Ended Marijuana Prohibition.
“This is a gamechanger.” That was my first thought as a retired police officer, upon learning President Joe Biden had signed an executive order pardoning people convicted of federal simple possession marijuana charges, and had asked for the secretary of Health and Human Services and attorney general to review its scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act.After two decades in law enforcement, I’ve spent the past ten years working to reform the criminal justice system, starting with the War on Drugs. Few policies in American history have done as much damage as this racist, ineffectual, cruel set of laws that have...
Biden's pot pardon brings hope to those in Michigan's marijuana industry
When Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, heard the news Thursday that President Joe Biden will pardon people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, she started crying. Schneider was sitting in the living room with her teenagers when she heard the news. "I explained...
Daily Beast
Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession
Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Biden pardons those with federal marijuana convictions; potential first step in path towards legalization
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden’s move also covers those convicted in Washington D.C. The pardons don’t cover those who possessed marijuana with intent to distribute it or those who produce it. “Criminal records...
Good News For Colombia: Legislators Approve Cannabis Legalization Bill, What's Next?
Colombia lawmakers have approved a bill to legalize and regulate cannabis nationwide, advancing it through a committee with nearly unanimous support. President Gustavo Petro, who recently became Colombia's first leftist president along with Francia Márquez, the first Black female vice president in the nation's history, is also pushing for global drug policy reform.
