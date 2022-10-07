ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
KTSM

Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization

Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level.  The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Drug Policy Alliance Responds To Biden's Pardoning All Fed Cannabis Offenses & Review Of Marijuana Scheduling

The Drug Policy Alliance issued the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession:. "We are thrilled to see President Biden holding true to his commitment to pardon every person with simple marijuana charges at the federal level, including...
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Nevada Current.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register Citizen

What President Biden's clearing of cannabis charges means for Connecticut

While thousands of people convicted for federal cannabis possession laws will be cleared by President Joe Biden's surprise blanket pardon this week that acknowledges a failure of the multi-decade war on drugs, Connecticut's 2021 retail-sales law already paved the way for similar cases here. The state's recreational cannabis law ordered...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

I’m a Cop. It’s About Time We Ended Marijuana Prohibition.

“This is a gamechanger.” That was my first thought as a retired police officer, upon learning President Joe Biden had signed an executive order pardoning people convicted of federal simple possession marijuana charges, and had asked for the secretary of Health and Human Services and attorney general to review its scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act.After two decades in law enforcement, I’ve spent the past ten years working to reform the criminal justice system, starting with the War on Drugs. Few policies in American history have done as much damage as this racist, ineffectual, cruel set of laws that have...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Good News For Colombia: Legislators Approve Cannabis Legalization Bill, What's Next?

Colombia lawmakers have approved a bill to legalize and regulate cannabis nationwide, advancing it through a committee with nearly unanimous support. President Gustavo Petro, who recently became Colombia's first leftist president along with Francia Márquez, the first Black female vice president in the nation's history, is also pushing for global drug policy reform.
U.S. POLITICS

