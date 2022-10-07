Read full article on original website
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Virginia Union dominates as Jada Byers passes 1k rushing mark
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers had another big day as he passed the 1k rushing mark. The post Virginia Union dominates as Jada Byers passes 1k rushing mark appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Fan Reacts Results: Fan expectations for Virginia at a season low while confidence in Tony Elliott is split
With the Virginia Cavaliers now sitting at 2-3 through five contests, we here at STL surveyed UVA fans everywhere to get a feel for how the fanbase is feeling about this team and the program moving forward. For starters, we decided to see to what extent the 21-point loss to...
Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Crash on I-64 West causes four hour backup in New Kent
A crash in New Kent County has caused a lane closure and a large backup on I-64 west on Saturday morning.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
‘Scarytown’ to return to Richmond in annual downtown Halloween event
Carytown will transform into "Scarytown" at the end of the month for the downtown destination's annual Halloween celebration.
A cold start then mild sunshine
Skies will be sunny today with a slightly cooler than average high near 70°. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the lower 40s.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
How to celebrate Virginia Wine Month this October
If you need a Riesling to visit one of Virginia's gorgeous vineyards, look no further. October is Virginia Wine Month!
NBC12
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago. Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were...
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Keep an eye out for the Hunter’s Moon rising this weekend
This Saturday, turn your gaze skyward for a special sight -- the Hunter's Moon, one of the brightest full moons of the year.
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
Bus wait times are 'a challenge,' Chesterfield student says
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
Trailer released for ‘Raymond and Ray,’ movie filmed in Hopewell
An upcoming feature film that was partially filmed in Hopewell last year now has a new trailer.
As cold weather nears, when will Richmond build a 24/7 shelter?
Several months ago, CBS 6 shared that plans for a 24-hour shelter for the homeless stalled after Commonwealth Catholic Charities pulled out of the partnership with Richmond to complete the project.
NBC12
Chesterfield woman offers reward for return of prize-winning summer squash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is heartbroken after her blue ribbon tromboncino squash was stolen from its display at the State Fair of Virginia. Lydia Nichols has never entered any of the vegetables from her garden in any contest. But, this year after some prodding from friends and family, she submitted the giant gourd to the fair and won the first-place ribbon. But it was gone when she returned to pick up her prize.
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
NBC12
Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Richmond Flying Squirrels is providing a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat. The annual Squirrel-o-ween celebration is coming back to the Diamond Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The free event will feature...
