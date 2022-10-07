Read full article on original website
WSLS
James River defeats Alleghany in overtime, 17-14
BUCHANAN, Va. – Another Week 7 homecoming game and this one went into overtime. After a tough-fought four quarters, the teams battled it out in OT, and James River took the win. The game’s final score was 17-14, with James River victorious.
Greene Devils Wallop Wildcats
OAK RIDGE — Earlier this week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen was concerned about his Greene Devils’ trip to Oak Ridge on Friday night. And with Oak Ridge being a traditional Class 5A power with several Division I prospects and a seemingly deceiving .500 record, Spradlen’s concerns appeared to be justified. Turns out, though, the hour and 45 minute trek was hardly worth the drive. ...
Ryle's offensive shift toward playmakers equals a district win over Campbell County
UNION – Entering this week, Ryle head football coach Mike Engler emphasized that his team must find ways to get the ball into his team’s top playmakers' hands. Engler wanted to get creative, whether it be a jet-sweep or three-running back formation. His offensive creativity achieved just what the Raiders hoped for in a balanced attack.
